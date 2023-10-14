Voice Actor for Super Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Announced

The voice actor for Super Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. has been officially announced. Kevin Afghani is confirmed to be the new voice of the popular video game characters, putting an end to the rumors that have been circulating online. The announcement was made by Afghani himself on the new exclusive Nintendo Switch.

Afghani’s Statements:

“I am incredibly proud to be the voice of Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. I want to thank Nintendo for giving me the opportunity to visit the Flower Kingdom!”

Afghani will be taking on the challenging task of replacing Charles Martinet, the famous voice actor who has portrayed Super Mario for over 25 years. Martinet recently announced that he would no longer be voicing the beloved Nintendo character, choosing to become a character ambassador instead. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Afghani can successfully fill Martinet’s shoes and satisfy the fans of the iconic mustachioed plumber.