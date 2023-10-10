Keepler: A New App for Expert Dating Advice

Keepler, a new app for daters to receive expert advice, officially launched today to give users the skills and guidance to confidently navigate the dating scene or improve their current relationship.

Marketplace for Coaches and Social Community for Daters

Keepler is both a marketplace for coaches to grow their practices and earn revenue as well as a social community app for daters to consume content, ask questions, and get free support. Experts are hand-selected by the company based on coaching experience, professional certifications or degrees, and client references.

Free Joining with Potential for Paid Services and Subscription

While Keepler is free to join, experts can also sell courses, books, downloads, and sessions through the app. Plus, the company plans to eventually introduce subscriptions for users to follow their favorite experts, attend events, and get exclusive discounts.

“Ask ‘n’ Give”: Peer-to-Peer Support Tool

Additionally, there’s a peer-to-peer support tool called “Ask ‘n’ Give.” Users can select topics they would like guidance on and topics they feel confident about. Interactions can occur through private chats or public commenting on posts. Topics include polyamory, heteroflexibility, interracial dating, long distance, political differences, religion, setting boundaries, learning love languages, and dating with kids.

“Wheel of Life” Profile Feature

Another feature is the “Wheel of Life” or pie chart that users can add to their profile. This shows which areas in their lives – such as romance, career, friendships, and family — they are most and least fulfilled with. Users can also use it as an icebreaker tool to relate to each other’s unsatisfactory love lives.

Tackling Modern Dating Challenges

For many of us, the modern dating process is overwhelming. Keepler aims to help people deal with these challenges, whether someone is swiping on apps, meeting people out in the wild or already in a committed relationship. Ghosting is also a common problem nowadays.

Beta Launch Success and Future Development

Keepler launched its beta in June, garnering around 400 users. There are currently more than 6,000 people on the waitlist. The app is available on iOS devices, however, an Android version is in the works.