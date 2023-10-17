A Global Playtest for Anomaly Collapse: A Supernatural Journey

Experience the thrilling turn-based roguelite strategy game, Anomaly Collapse, through its global playtest on PC via Steam. From now until October 31, immerse yourself in a supernatural science-fiction universe filled with mysteries and enigmatic mutants. Spiral Up Games, the publisher, and RocketPunch Games, the developer, invite you to embark on an exhilarating journey where precision, strategy, and tactical brilliance are paramount.

Share Your Thoughts and Shape the Game

By participating in the playtest, players have the opportunity to share their valuable thoughts and feedback with the development team. Help shape the game and contribute to its evolution by providing your insights and suggestions.

About Anomaly Collapse

Anomaly Collapse takes you on an extraordinary adventure as you command a trio of formidable furry warriors. With their unique abilities and a vast array of items at your disposal, every move becomes a tactical dance requiring precision and strategy. Delve deeper into this cryptic universe and unveil its veiled truths one strategic test at a time.

Key Features

One-Dimensional Tactical Brilliance – Immerse yourself in a unique one-dimensional battlefield that hones your strategic edge. Master tactical positioning, unleash unforeseen attacks, and engage in intense face-offs with your foes.

– Immerse yourself in a unique one-dimensional battlefield that hones your strategic edge. Master tactical positioning, unleash unforeseen attacks, and engage in intense face-offs with your foes. Forge Ahead With Your Furry Commanders – Set forth with three valiant and lovable furry warriors, each possessing their own unique abilities. Their attributes and skills intertwine, granting you endless strategic possibilities. As you progress, discover the rich backstories that shape their identities.

– Set forth with three valiant and lovable furry warriors, each possessing their own unique abilities. Their attributes and skills intertwine, granting you endless strategic possibilities. As you progress, discover the rich backstories that shape their identities. Ever-Shifting Battlefield – In Anomaly Collapse, battle terrains are filled with unpredictability. Face dynamic challenges, encounter surprising turn of events, and engage in thrilling confrontations. The ever-changing landscape tests your adaptability and forces you to rethink tactics at every corner.

– In Anomaly Collapse, battle terrains are filled with unpredictability. Face dynamic challenges, encounter surprising turn of events, and engage in thrilling confrontations. The ever-changing landscape tests your adaptability and forces you to rethink tactics at every corner. Harness the Diverse Power of Abnormalities – Prepare your furry warriors with abnormalities, powerful game-altering artifacts with distinct impacts. Explore and utilize a broad spectrum of these items, each capable of tilting the scales of battle. Merge their strengths to devise unbeatable game plans.

Watch the captivating Global Playtest Trailer below to immerse yourself in the world of Anomaly Collapse and get a taste of the intense gameplay that awaits.

Global Playtest Trailer