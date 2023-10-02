Sword Art Online: Last Recollection is an exciting video game release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Gamers can also look forward to the highly anticipated return of Detective Pikachu Returns on the Nintendo Switch. These are just a few of the highlights from this week’s Japanese video game releases.

Additionally, players can dive into the thrilling world of Assassin’s Creed Mirage on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, as well as embark on an adventure with Gord on PlayStation 5.

Physical and Digital Releases

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5, PS4) – Launching worldwide. North American Version Standard Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series / One) Deluxe Edition (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series / One) European Version (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series / One)

Detective Pikachu Returns (Switch) – Launching worldwide. North American Version European Version

The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Switch)

Gord (PS5) – Already available worldwide.

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (PS5, PS4) – Launching worldwide. Last Recollection Edition (PS5, PS4) 10th Anniversary Memorial Edition (PS5, PS4) North American Version (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series / One) European Version (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series / One)



Digital-Only Releases

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC [Epic Games Store]) – Launching worldwide.

IGNISTONE (PC [Steam], iOS, Android) – Launching worldwide.

In His Time (PC [Steam]) – Launching worldwide.

Silent Hope (PC [Steam]) – Launching worldwide. North American Version (Switch) European Version (Switch)

Station to Station (PC [Steam]) – Launching worldwide.

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC [Steam]) – Launching worldwide.

If you’re interested in purchasing the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, or Switch titles mentioned above, you can do so through the Japanese PlayStation Network and Nintendo accounts using prepaid cards. The available denominations for PlayStation Store cards are 1,100 yen, 3,000 yen, 5,000 yen, and 10,000 yen. For the Nintendo eShop, you can find cards in denominations of 1,000 yen, 1,500 yen, 3,000 yen, 5,000 yen, and 9,000 yen.