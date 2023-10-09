Is Japan a Better Investment Opportunity Than the U.S.?

Many investors have long considered the U.S. as the go-to market for attractive returns and a wide range of opportunities. However, according to investment experts, Japan currently offers better valuations and growth potential.

Why Japan Stands Out

Tom Stevenson, investment director at Fidelity International, explains that Japan presents a combination of earnings growth, cheap valuations, and policy support that makes it an attractive option. Japanese shares are trading at relatively low price-to-earnings ratios compared to the U.S., making them a more affordable investment.

Furthermore, Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index has experienced significant growth this year, outperforming the U.S.’ S & P 500 Index. Daniel Hurley, portfolio specialist for emerging markets and Japanese equities strategy at T. Rowe Price, also believes that Japan’s supportive economic backdrop, including currency dynamics, global growth, and corporate governance reform, makes its equities outlook positive.

Investment Opportunities in Japan

Both Hurley and Stevenson highlight the potential investment gems in Japan, particularly among exporters. Hurley explains that a weak yen against the dollar gives Japanese exporters a competitive edge and boosts their earnings. Large-cap companies in the automotive and industrial sectors, such as Keyence, Sony, Orix, and Astella Pharmaceuticals, are among the top picks.

Stevenson suggests considering funds with exposure to Japan, such as the Baillie Gifford Japanese Fund and the Schroder Japan Trust. These funds provide opportunities to invest in companies of varying sizes and industries, including SoftBank Group, SBI Holdings, Rakuten, Hitachi, Nippon Gas, and Toyota Motor.

For investors looking for a passive investment approach, Stevenson recommends the iShares Core MSCI Japan IMI ETF, which is managed by an experienced passive manager with low costs.