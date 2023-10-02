A defendant involved in the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot, who was captured on camera using a bullhorn to encourage fellow rioters to steal law enforcement officers’ guns, has been revealed to have taken a secret plea deal and was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison earlier this year. This information was acknowledged by the Justice Department and the defendant’s legal team in a recently unsealed court filing.

In addition to using a bullhorn, the defendant, Samuel Lazar, was also seen shooting pepper spray at a line of officers on Jan. 6.

Lazar was prominently featured on the FBI’s Capitol Violence website and was even captured attending an event with Rudy Giuliani and former Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in May 2021. Various political event photos show Lazar and Mastriano together, although Mastriano has stated that he cannot vet everyone he takes photos with and that individuals who attacked law enforcement should be held accountable.

Lazar was arrested on July 27, 2021, which coincided with the first public hearing of the Jan. 6 committee where four police officers who protected the Capitol during the attack provided testimony.

In a sealed proceeding held in March 2022, Lazar pleaded guilty to a felony charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and aiding and abetting. He also agreed to cooperate with the government. Lazar was subsequently sentenced to 30 months, or 2.5 years, in federal prison on March 17, 2023.

NBC News had initially reported on Lazar’s sentencing on the day it occurred after spotting his family members at the courthouse. However, details of the proceeding and Lazar’s sentence were not disclosed by his family. The Justice Department declined to comment on the case at that time.

The court filing was made public following a petition by a media coalition, including NBC News, to unseal the documents. The coalition had filed a motion to unseal in April, and a renewed motion was filed last week after the initial request was denied by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

The extent of Lazar’s cooperation with the government remains unclear.

A video from Jan. 6 shows Lazar using a bullhorn to yell, “Let’s get their guns! Let’s get their guuuuuuunnnns!” as rioters clash with police near the U.S. Capitol. Another video later in the day features Lazar and his sister discussing assaults on law enforcement. The Justice Department cited this video where Lazar stated, “They maced us, those tyrannical pieces of s—, and we maced them right the f— back.” However, there is no evidence that Lazar entered the Capitol building.

Initially, Federal Bureau of Prisons records indicated that Lazar would be released in September 2023. Last month, the Associated Press reported that Lazar had been released after serving a sentence for assaulting or resisting a federal officer. The recently unsealed filing confirms that Lazar was indeed released on September 13, 2023, having completed his 2.5-year sentence with credits for good behavior.

In the joint court filing between the Justice Department and Lazar’s defense team, it was requested that the documents be redacted before their release to the public. The parties stated that the information provided by the defendant could potentially interfere with ongoing investigations and that individuals responsible for criminal conduct, who have not been charged, were named by the defendant.