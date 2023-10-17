Israel is preparing for a ground offensive into the Gaza Strip, but it may not be a full-scale invasion. According to Daniel Kurtzer, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel, the operation is likely to unfold in phases. This approach could involve small groups of Israeli soldiers making incursions rather than a complete invasion. Kurtzer, who is now a professor of Middle East Policy Studies at Princeton University, explained that there are operational reasons for Israel to proceed cautiously.

One of the main concerns for Israel is the possibility of ambushes and fighters emerging from tunnels in Gaza during the ground assault. Hamas, despite constant air attacks, continues to fire rockets at Israeli cities using an elaborate network of underground tunnels and bunkers. These tunnels allow the rockets to be hidden and moved within the network, making it difficult for Israel’s air force to target them effectively. The Israeli Defense Forces have discovered that this sophisticated underground system contains electrical generators, intelligence rooms, and supplies for Hamas’ underground army.

Kurtzer emphasized the challenges of operating in an urban environment and the absence of a fixed timetable for the ground attack. He also mentioned the psychological aspect of keeping Hamas on edge and maintaining operational surprise for Israel. As a precautionary measure, the IDF ordered the evacuation of 1.1 million residents in northern Gaza to the south for their own safety.

Risks of an Expansion

While Israel continues its aerial bombardment campaign in Gaza, there are concerns that the conflict could escalate further. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned that if Israel does not end its siege of Gaza, the situation could worsen and the war could spread. Iran’s foreign minister also stated that an expansion of the war between Israel and Hamas is becoming increasingly inevitable.