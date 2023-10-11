Introduction

Part 1: Image Fight, Image Fight II: Operation Deepstriker, X Multiply

We remember: ININ Games announced the five-episode IREM collection (more on that here). On part 1 will be Image Fight, Image Fight II: Operation Deepstriker And X Multiply can be found in part 2 GunForce, GunForce II And Aerial duel included.

Part 3: Mr. Heli / Battle Choppers, Mystic Riders, Dragon Race

Now there is information about what will be in part 3: Mr. Heli / Battle Choppers (Arcade and PC Engine), Mystic Riders (Arcade) and Dragon Race (Arcade), unsurprisingly again a shooting focus.

Availability and Preorders

As usual, this installment will release in limited packaging for PS4, PS5, and Switch in Q2 2024. Of tomorrow The titles can be preordered and will be available for download and also for Xbox from February 20.