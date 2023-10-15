iOS 17: Exciting New Features for Your iPhone

iOS 17 has arrived, bringing a range of new and exciting features to compatible iPhones. With this update, you can now create your own contact poster, enjoy the brand-new StandBy mode, and utilize the Journal app, among other additions.

Say Farewell to Two-Factor Authentication Codes in Your Messages

One notable feature of iOS 17 is the ability to automatically delete all the two-factor authentication codes that clutter your iMessage or Mail inboxes.

Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security to your information. By receiving a code on your device when logging in to your account, you can effectively protect your data from being stolen. However, managing the constant influx of codes in your messages and emails can become overwhelming.

With this new iOS 17 feature, you can simply toggle a setting and let the system automatically delete these codes, freeing up space in your inboxes.

How to Automatically Delete Two-Factor Authentication Codes

If you want to enable the option to automatically delete your two-factor authentication codes in iOS 17, follow these simple steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Navigate to the Passwords tab. Tap on Passwords. You may need to unlock your phone. Scroll down to the Verification Codes section. Enable the Clean Up Automatically option.

Once you’ve completed these steps, iOS 17 will automatically delete the two-factor authentication codes you’ve already used. Rest assured, it won’t delete any unused codes. This convenient feature also works in the Mail app, ensuring all your inboxes stay clutter-free.

