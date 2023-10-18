iOS 17: Exciting New Features for Compatible iPhones

iOS 17 has been here for a couple of weeks now, bringing a range of new and exciting features to compatible iPhones. These features include the ability to create your own contact poster, the brand-new StandBy mode, the Journal app, and more. One of the noteworthy additions is the ability to automatically delete two-factor authentication codes received in your iMessage or Mail inboxes.

Protecting Your Information with Two-Factor Authentication

Two-factor authentication is a simple yet effective way to safeguard your information. It adds an extra layer of security by requiring a code sent to your device when logging in to your account. However, dealing with a cluttered messages app filled with these codes can become cumbersome.

With iOS 17, you can now easily manage this issue by enabling a new feature that automatically deletes the two-factor authentication codes from your account. This helps keep your inboxes organized and free from unnecessary clutter.

Enabling Automatic Deletion of Two-Factor Authentication Codes

To turn on the option for automatic deletion of two-factor authentication codes in iOS 17, follow these steps:

Open the Settings on your iPhone. Navigate to the Passwords tab. Tap on Passwords (you may need to unlock your phone). Scroll down to the Verification Codes section and enable Clean Up Automatically.

Once you have enabled this setting, your two-factor authentication codes will be automatically deleted, freeing up space in your messages app and Mail inbox. It’s important to note that this feature only deletes used codes, and any unused codes will not be affected.

Additionally, this feature also works in the Mail app, ensuring that all of your inboxes remain clean and organized.

