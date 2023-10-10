Introducing the New PlayStation 5 Models

Sony Interactive Entertainment is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of new, slimmer PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition models. These highly anticipated consoles will be launching in November in the United States at select local retailers and PlayStation Direct, with a global rollout to follow in the months after. In Japan, a specific release date of November 10th has been announced.

What’s New in the PlayStation 5 Models?

The new PlayStation 5 models have undergone significant improvements. They have been reduced in volume by over 30 percent and in weight by 18 percent (standard model) and 24 percent (Digital Edition), making them more compact and lightweight than their predecessors. The consoles feature four separate cover panels, with the top portion glossy and the bottom portion matte. Internal storage has also been upgraded to an impressive one terabyte.

Add-ons and Accessories

For users who opt for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, there is an option to add the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive, which is included with the standard PlayStation 5, as a separate purchase.

A horizontal stand will be included with the new models, and a new vertical stand, compatible with all PlayStation 5 models, will be available for separate purchase.

Pricing and Availability

The pricing details for the new PlayStation 5 models are as follows:

PlayStation 5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – $499.99 / £479.99 / €549.99 / 66,980 yen

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – $449.99 / £389.99 / €449.99 / 59,980 yen Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive add-on – $79.99 / £99.99 / €119.99 / 11,980 yen

Vertical stand – $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99 / 3,980 yen

Once the existing inventory of the current PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition models is sold out, the new slim design will be the only models available for purchase moving forward.

Trailer and Specifications

Watch the announce trailer below, followed by the detailed specifications for each PlayStation 5 model.

Announce Trailer

[Insert trailer video here]

Specifications