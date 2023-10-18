A new update has been released for Splatoon 3 Update 5.1.0. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Splatoon 3 Update 5.1.0 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Changes to Splatfests

Data relating to the Splatoween Splatfest has been added.

Changes to Multiplayer

The terrain in Mahi-Mahi Resort has been changed in all modes.

Specifications for some main weapons have changed.

Weapon Change Details Splattershot Jr.

Custom Splattershot Jr. Movement speed while firing is now about 6% faster. L-3 Nozzlenose

L-3 Nozzlenose D The reduction in damage based on how long a shot takes to reach its target is now more gradual. H-3 Nozzlenose

H-3 Nozzlenose D The reduction in damage based on how long a shot takes to reach its target is now more gradual. S-BLAST ’92 Reduced the amount of ink consumed by approximately 15% Made midjump shot-scatter reduction (which brings it closer to scatter levels while shooting on land) from the Intensify Action gear ability easier to activate even with a smaller number of gear abilities. The effect gained from equipping the maximum number of Intensify Action gear abilities will not change. Carbon Roller

Carbon Roller Deco Widened the angle at which horizontal swings deal maximum damage. Splat Roller

Krak-On Splat Roller Widened the angle at which horizontal swings deal maximum damage. Painbrush Reduced the amount of time it takes for ink to begin recovering after swinging the brush by about 1/6 of a second. The reduction in damage based on how far a shot travels before hitting an enemy has been adjusted, allowing the weapon to deal 50.0 damage/33.4 damage farther than it did before. Mini Splatling

Zink Mini Splatling Reduced the amount of ink consumed by approximately 13%. Hydra Splatling Movement speed while charging is now about 10% faster. Increased firing duration by roughly 8%. Glooga Dualies The reduction in damage based on how long a shot takes to reach its target is now more gradual.

Specifications for some sub weapons have changed.

Sub Weapon Change Details Curling Bomb Reduced the amount of ink consumed when using a standard ink tank from 70% to 65%.

Specifications for some special weapons have changed.

Special Weapon Change Details Killer Wail 5.1 Increased damage dealt by approximately 17%. Kraken Royale Movement speed while not charged is now roughly 11% faster. Trizooka Reduced the damage dealt by explosions from 60.0 to 53.0. Tenta Missiles Decreased the radius of the explosion area that deals 30.0 damage by approximately 15%.

Points required for some special weapons have been changed.

Weapon Before After Aerospray RG 200 190 Rapid Blaster 200 190 Big Swig Roller 200 190 Squeezer 200 210 Tri-Slosher Nouveau 190 200 Custom Dualie Squelchers 200 210 Splatana Stamper 200 210

This update focuses on adding special Splatfest data and making tweaks to multiplayer.

We have made it easier to utilize the strengths of some main weapons and increased the options for other main weapons that fulfill similar roles.

Additionally, we made it easier to battle with main weapons that are paired with Curling Bombs.

Bug Fixes

Fixes to Player Controls

Fixed an issue where the sound effect that indicates that the special gauge is full wouldn’t play when the player closed the Turf Map at the same time as the special gauge filled.

Fixed an issue where a player’s brella sometimes wouldn’t recover if they activated a special weapon immediately before the brella was destroyed.

Fixed an issue where the Angle Shooter occasionally ricocheted incorrectly when fired at terrain that isn’t perfectly level.

Fixed an issue where it was sometimes impossible to destroy an enemy’s Sprinkler with a bomb when the bomb and Sprinkler overlapped.

Fixed issues that could occur when the Crab Tank effect ends, such as the player being at a slightly raised position and able to climb terrain at an unintended height or being unable to smoothly use Squid Surge immediately after the end of the effect.

Fixed an issue where a player’s jump height was lower than normal when they extended a Zipcaster arm to attach to a wall while their feet were in enemy ink and then jumped immediately afterward.

Fixed an issue where an enemy’s Wave Breaker would sometimes still appear on their own screen even if another player used an Ink Vac to suck up and extinguish it.

Fixed an issue where, when a player used a Booyah Bomb at the same time as they blocked an enemy’s attack using the armor from a Squid Roll, Squid Surge, or Squid Spawn, the armor from the Booyah Bomb sometimes would not apply properly.

Fixes to Multiplayer

Fixed an issue in Rainmaker mode where “They have the Rainmaker!” and “They lost the Rainmaker!” announcements sometimes didn’t display when a player was defeated immediately after another player acquired the Rainmaker.

Fixed an issue in Clam Blitz mode where, when a clam or power clam that rebounded off terrain entered the other team’s basket at the same time as it touched a teammate, the teammate would acquire the clam or power clam that should have gone in the basket, despite the fact that it counted as a score.

Fixed an issue in Wahoo World where a player could clip into certain terrain and become stuck when they used a Reefslider while facing the terrain.

Fixed an issue in Flounder Heights in Tower Control mode where players sometimes clipped into terrain and became stuck.

Fixed an issue in Humpback Pump Track in Rainmaker mode where there were places where the countdown would not get faster when a player returned the Rainmaker to their own base.

Fixed an issue in Manta Maria where performing a Dodge Roll toward the mast immediately after entering swim form while on top of the grate in the center of the stage sometimes caused the player to clip into the mast and get stuck.

Fixed an issue in Crableg Capital that prevented players from inking certain walls.

Fixed an issue in Crableg Capital where certain bombs would sometimes become stuck and not explode when thrown at certain locations on top of the railing.

Fixed an issue in Shipshape Cargo Co. where a player’s Tenta Brella would sometimes vanish immediately when launched.

Fixed an issue in Shipshape Cargo Co. in Rainmaker mode where there were places where the countdown would not get faster, even inside areas that the Rainmaker is not allowed to enter.

Fixed an issue in Shipshape Cargo Co. in Rainmaker mode where there were places where the countdown would not get faster when a player returned the Rainmaker to their own base.

Fixes to Salmon Run

Fixed an issue where a player would occasionally not be able to pick up a new Golden Egg until the end of the wave when they delivered a Golden Egg without throwing it and then immediately picked up another Golden Egg and threw that egg to deliver it.

Fixed an issue where the Wave Breaker would sometimes remain without vanishing when a player threw it at a Flyfish’s cockpit.

Implemented measures to address an issue in special Rush waves where players sometimes took damage from Salmonids if they were moving forward at high speed while splatting the Salmonid with a roller.

Fixed an issue in special Griller waves where attacking the exposed weak point with a charger sometimes did not deal any damage when the Griller was turning in place.

Fixed an issue in Salmonid Smokeyard where the game would slow down when a player swam on certain walls while being targeted by Salmonids.

Fixed an issue in Salmonid Smokeyard where Maws sometimes passed through the interior of the terrain to appear suddenly at the player’s feet.

Fixed an issue in Salmonid Smokeyard where Scrappers were sometimes unable to exit the lift after boarding.

Fixes to Splatfest

Fixed an issue where certain animations did not match the tempo of the music during Splatfests in Inkopolis.

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue where a player’s locker might not display properly and they would not be able to return to the edit screen if they started editing their locker at the same time as the Splatcast ended.

Fixed an issue in the lobby and Grizzco where the Fresh! count for a player’s notifications sometimes didn’t display properly when their own notifications displayed consecutively.

Fixed an issue with the locker where stickers stuck to the locker would sometimes display in a disarrayed manner when selecting certain decorations.

Source: Splatoon 3