Introducing Luzia, a User-Friendly AI Chatbot through WhatsApp

The availability of Large Language Models (LLMs) has made it easier for developers to create chatbots. However, many non-tech savvy users are not aware of these bots. Spain-based Luzia aims to introduce AI chatbot technology to users through a user-friendly WhatsApp-based bot.

Simple and Convenient Usage

The company was founded in 2023 by Álvaro Martínez Higes, Javier Andrés, and Carlos Pérez. Luzia targets Spanish and Portuguese-speaking markets for its chatbots. Using Luzia is as simple as saving the chatbot’s contact on your phone and starting a conversation on WhatsApp or Telegram.

Impressive User Statistics

To date, more than 17 million users have interacted with Luzia, with 8 million active monthly users. Although daily active user numbers were not disclosed, the startup receives 13 million daily requests.

Martínez Higes revealed that most users share Luzia’s contact with friends so they can also engage with the chatbot.

Language Detection and Compatibility

Luzia detects the country you’re in using your phone number, allowing the chatbot to communicate in either Spanish or Portuguese. As the company expands into the U.S., Luzia will start conversing in English. However, if you initiate the conversation in Spanish, it will default to that language. Additionally, thanks to its GPT technology, Luzia can converse in other languages too.

Luzia currently supports users in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, and now the U.S.

Introducing Luzia to New Users

Luzia aims to introduce its chatbot to users who may be unfamiliar with AI models. Many first-time users compare Luzia’s functionality to voice assistants like Siri or Alexa. While the app provides a basic onboarding message with use cases, the startup doesn’t actively send educational messages about different features.

Combining Multiple Models for Functionality

Luzia uses a combination of models including GPT 3.5/4, Llama, and Kandinsky to power the interaction. Users can ask Luzia to generate text for emails, answer questions, transcribe voice notes and audio files, as well as generate images based on given prompts.

Raising Funds for Growth

Luzia recently secured $10 million in Series A funding led by Khosla Ventures. Investors such as Pao Gasol, A* Capital, Abstract Ventures, FJ Labs, Globo Venture, Technisys’ Mike Santos, Sean Investments LTD’s Sean Ryan, and Grupo Product also participated. Prior to this round, the company had raised $3 million.

Currently, Luzia is focused on growth and creating user value, keeping the chatbot free of charge.

Promising Market Potential

Adina Tecklu, a partner at Khosla Ventures, believes that Luzia is well-positioned to address the personal assistant market. Tecklu emphasizes the significant opportunity presented by targeting the Latin American and Iberian Peninsula market. Khosla Ventures has invested in several startups working on AI and LLM technology this year.

This includes reading coach app Ello and conversational learning app Quazel.