Introducing Junpei Iori in Persona 3 Reload

ATLUS has recently unveiled a captivating new trailer for the highly anticipated game, Persona 3 Reload. This trailer introduces us to the dynamic character, Junpei Iori, whose English voiceover is provided by the talented Zeno Robinson, while the Japanese voiceover is skillfully done by Kosuke Toriumi.

Persona 3 Reload, set to release on February 2, 2024, will leave no gamer behind, as it will be available on a variety of platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. Additionally, the game will be accessible to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, adding to the excitement surrounding its launch.

As we delve into the trailer below, we witness the prowess and charisma of Junpei Iori, promising an unforgettable gaming experience. Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing world of Persona 3 Reload as you journey alongside Junpei and explore the depths of his character.

Junpei Iori Character Trailer

English:

Japanese: