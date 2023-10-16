Analogue Announces Analog 3D: A New N64-Compatible Device

Introduction

Analogue, the makers of replicas that are very popular with retro fans (most recently the Analogue Pocket for Game Boy & Co.) have today announced their next project.

Analog 3D: Bringing N64 Games to the Modern Era

Analog 3D is the name of an N64-compatible device, which allows the games of Nintendo’s modular TV console to be used in a compatible way for the modern era. According to the official website, there’s more information available about it here.

Design and Features

It’s impossible to tell what Analog 3D should look like given the blurred and truncated shadow shape. You can get a better idea of the controller in the brighter image above; it obviously contains the old controls but has been cropped to a conventional shape.

Furthermore, there is some rudimentary basic information: WiFi is included, FPGA technology is reused, 4 controller ports, image output in 4K with optional filters, and the promise that it will be available in all module regions. It will be 100% compatible. However, the fine print states, among other things, that ROMs officially will not be played.

Release Date and Price

The release date is currently set for 2024, and the price is yet to be determined.