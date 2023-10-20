Insomniac Games Considering Venom Spin-Off Game

While Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is about to hit the market worldwide, Insomniac Games hasn’t ruled out a new spin-off starring Venom, essentially replicating what it did with Spider-Man: Miles Morales three years ago.

Public Requests for a Symbiote Game

According to Insider, during a new interview, the game’s narrative director John Puckett said that the team is waiting for requests from the public regarding the development of a game entirely dedicated to the Symbiote.

Essentially, the developer is not exclusive to the release of Spider-Man: Venom, suggesting that the public might actually want a title featuring the famous, giant and imposing enemy of the Spider-Man universe.

Puckett’s Remarks

Here are Puckett’s remarks in response to a direct question about the development of a new Symbiote game in the series:

“Now I will tell you how things are. We’re currently focused on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but beyond that we’ll just wait to see how fans react. We’re going to listen to the fans and ask ourselves, “Okay, what do the fans really want?” We’ll talk about these things after we’ve had enough time to sleep and take some time off. We want Spider-Man 2 to be one of the best Venom stories you’ve ever seen. Let’s see what critics and viewers say when the game comes out.”

At this point, a new chapter in the series is definitely likely, but this time focusing solely on Venom and not Spider-Man.

Expectations and Updates

While we expect further updates over the next few years, we’d like to note that Sony has released a video dedicated to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which summarizes the story of the previous two games.

