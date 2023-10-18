Impact of Strike on Walt Disney Animation Studios

Since the end of the 2023 WGA strike, Hollywood writers have returned to work and many productions have resumed. However, the actors, represented by SAG-AFTRA, are still on strike. This ongoing labor dispute has put the entertainment industry in a state of limbo, preventing stars from promoting their completed works. Unfortunately, this strike is now projected to affect Walt Disney Animation Studios as well.

Insights from Jennifer Lee, CCO of Walt Disney Animation Studios

Jennifer Lee, the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, recently spoke about the impact of the SAG-AFTRA strike on her studio’s operations. In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s The Media Show, she discussed the potential consequences for animated projects in development. Lee acknowledged that, while the studio has managed to continue with completed works, this approach may not be sustainable as the strike continues. She expressed that the studio likely has until the end of the year before the lack of available actors starts affecting their upcoming films.

Possible Setback for Walt Disney Animation

If the strike continues to impede progress, this would be a significant setback for Walt Disney Animation Studios. Animated projects typically require extensive production time, and further delays caused by the strike could lead to multiple upcoming projects having to be rescheduled. However, Jennifer Lee remains optimistic that an agreement will be reached with SAG-AFTRA. She understands the actors’ perspective and supports their desire for fair wages.

Jennifer Lee’s Career and Perspective

Prior to her current role as a studio executive, Jennifer Lee started at Disney Animation as a screenwriter for films like “Wreck-It Ralph” in 2012. She later took on more creative control, writing and directing the immensely popular “Frozen” and “Frozen II.” As a potential member of the WGA, Lee may empathize with fellow union members and their quest for fair treatment. Although her responsibilities now focus on executive and producing duties, she remains deeply involved in the filmmaking process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Potential Impacts on Upcoming Projects

The specific titles within Walt Disney Animation’s pipeline that will be most affected by the strike remain uncertain. However, several highly anticipated projects rely heavily on actors for production and promotion. In the event of an extended strike, films like “Frozen III” could be put on hold until a resolution is reached. Additionally, the strike may force the studio to adjust release dates for untitled animated films scheduled for November 2024, 2025, and 2026. The strike has also prompted Disney to delay live-action projects like “Avatar 3” and “Deadpool 3.”

Current Projects and Release Schedule

Despite the ongoing strike, Walt Disney Animation Studios is still actively producing projects. The upcoming animated feature “Wish” is set to hit theaters on November 22, 2023. Additionally, the series “Iwájú” is expected to be available for Disney+ subscribers later this year. For more information on Disney’s future releases, consult their upcoming movie release schedule.