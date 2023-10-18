Image Comics and Giant Generator Studios Partner with DC and Marvel Creators

Image Comics and Rick Remender’s Giant Generator Studios have announced a new partnership with an impressive lineup of creators from DC and Marvel. This collaboration will bring together an ensemble of talented artists who will sign exclusive deals to work on upcoming projects with Remender’s Giant Generator imprint.

Exciting Lineup of Creators

The talented creators involved in this partnership include Daniel Acuña, André Lima Araújo, Paul Azaceta, Bengal, Roland Boschi, Max Fiumara, Mike Hawthorne, JG Jones, Francesco Mobili, Brett Parson, Yanick Paquette, and Greg Tocchini. These creators have worked on popular titles such as Uncanny Avengers, Captain America, Spider-Verse, Outcast, Punisher, Spider-Gwen, Death or Glory, The Scumbag, Amazing Spider-Man, Deadpool, Batman, Wanted, Marvel Boy, Secret Wars, Spawn, Tank Girl, Wonder Woman, Batman Incorporated, Low, and Uncanny X-Force.

Upcoming Projects

In their first project, Remender, Posehn, and Parson will present Grommets. Remender and Bengal will collaborate on Napalm Lullaby, and Jones and Phil Bram will work together on Dust To Dust. These projects were unveiled at NYCC and mark the beginning of an exciting wave of creator-owned launches from Giant Generator.

Inspiring Collaboration

Remender will not only work on his own projects but also collaborate with many of these talented artists. Some creators will write their own material, while others will have writers attached to their projects. The most remarkable aspect of this partnership is that all creators will retain full rights to their books. Remender expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I’ve spent the last quarter century building creator-owned comic books, and having Image give me the chance to take that knowledge to help other creators follow their bliss and do the same makes me incredibly happy.”

Unleashing Creative Vision

Remender’s excitement for the new line of books is infectious. He described working with this group of exceptional creators as invigorating and shared his eagerness to see their incredible work. The focus of Giant Generator is to create outstanding comics by providing top creators with the time and support to produce the best work of their careers. The aim is to produce new, wholly original, and evergreen reads that stand out in the world of monthly comics and can withstand the test of time. As Remender summarized, “When good art is the goal, the rest falls into place.”

Release Date

The first issue of Grommets from Image Comics is scheduled to be released in April 2024.

Source: Image Comics