Ice Spice Teams Up with Ben Affleck for Dunkin’ Donuts Commercial

Last year, Ice Spice became an internet sensation with her hit song “Munch (Feelin’ U).” Now, she has joined forces with Dunkin’ Donuts, the home of the popular Munchkin donut holes. But what’s surprising is that Dunkin’ Donuts has also brought on board their ambassador, the acclaimed actor Ben Affleck, to star alongside Ice Spice in a series of commercials promoting her special Munchkin’s drink. Despite their unlikely pairing, Spice recently shared a funny and unexpected “OMG” moment with Affleck on set.

A Comforting Partnership with Ben Affleck

One might think that sharing the screen with a renowned actor like Ben Affleck would be intimidating. However, in Ice Spice’s case, the seasoned professional made the young music industry newcomer feel at ease. In a recent interview with Variety, the “In Ha Mood” singer revealed that working with Affleck was a great experience. However, things took a surreal turn when she got a reminder of the actor’s iconic role as Batman.

A Reminder of Batman

Ice Spice described Ben Affleck as a very comforting person to be directed by, given his extensive experience in the industry. She felt secure working with him, thanks to his guidance and support. However, she had a moment of surprise when she noticed a Batman figure in Affleck’s office. Imagining herself in the office of the star of “Good Will Hunting,” Ice Spice tried to maintain her composure while taking in the Batman memorabilia, which featured Affleck’s own face.

A Comedic Collaboration

Although the Dunkin’ commercials with Ben Affleck do not involve Batman, they do showcase the comedic talents of both the actor and the rapper. In one particular ad, Affleck tries to explain the complexities of creating a promotional strategy, only to be hilariously outshone by Ice Spice, who demonstrates how simple it can be. You can watch the entertaining commercial here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rise of Ice Spice

If you weren’t familiar with Ice Spice before her collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts, these commercials serve as a great introduction. Ice Spice has managed to transform viral success into a solid career, unlike many other one-hit wonders. Over the past year, she has taken TikTok by storm and become part of unforgettable pop culture moments in 2023. She partnered with Nicki Minaj on the hit track “Barbie World” for the soundtrack of “Barbie,” a remix of Aqua’s “Barbie Girl.” She also featured in Taylor Swift’s Easter egg-filled music video for her hit song “Karma.”

A Surprising Connection

While Ben Affleck and Ice Spice may seem like an unlikely duo, their collaboration proves otherwise. Affleck himself has had viral moments associated with Dunkin’ Donuts, such as serving customers at a drive-thru in a Super Bowl ad, much to the chagrin of Boston natives. Despite being a relative newcomer, Ice Spice held her own alongside Batman himself. Be sure to try her custom Munchkin’s drink, available at Dunkin’ Donuts until the end of October.