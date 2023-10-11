Share AirTags with Others on iOS 17

Introduction to AirTags

Apple introduced AirTags in 2021 as a way to help people keep track of their valuable items, such as keys. However, until now, AirTags could only be attached to one user at a time. This meant that lending someone an AirTag to borrow or traveling with someone who had an AirTag could result in notifications about traveling with an unidentified AirTag. With iOS 17, this has changed.

How to Share AirTags

To share AirTags and allow others to easily find your valuable items, follow these simple steps:

Open the Find My app. Tap Items across the bottom of your screen. Tap the AirTag you want to share with others. Tap Add Person under Share This AirTag.

Your iPhone will prompt you with a message indicating that once you’ve shared an AirTag, the people you’ve shared it with will be able to locate it. Additionally, they will no longer receive unidentified tracking notifications. Tap Continue and select the individuals you wish to share the AirTag with.

Once the AirTag is shared, the other person will receive a notification to add it. All they need to do is tap the Add button in the notification, and the tag will be added to their Find My app. If you receive a notification for a shared AirTag that you don’t recognize, you can simply tap Don’t Add.

How to Stop Sharing AirTags

If you have lent your AirTag to a family member or friend and they have returned it, you can easily stop sharing the AirTag. Here’s how:

Open the Find My app. Tap Items across the bottom of your screen. Tap the AirTag you want to stop sharing. Tap the name of the person you want to stop sharing the AirTag with. Tap Remove.

Your iPhone will display another prompt informing you that the person will no longer be able to locate your item, and they will receive unidentified tracking notifications instead. Tap Stop Sharing, and you’re done.

For more information, check out my review of iOS 17, the iOS 17 cheat sheet, and a guide on how to download iOS 17.