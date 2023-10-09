Horror RPG “Little Goody Two Shoes” to Launch on Multiple Platforms

Get ready for a thrilling experience this Halloween! Publisher Square Enix Collective and developer AstralShift have announced that their horror RPG game, “Little Goody Two Shoes,” will be launching on October 31. The game will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

For all the eager players out there, a demo of “Little Goody Two Shoes” is currently available exclusively for PC users as part of Steam Next Fest: Fall 2023.

About “Little Goody Two Shoes”

“Little Goody Two Shoes” is a captivating horror narrative adventure game, set in a hand-painted fairy tale environment. Players will accompany Elise, a vibrant and ambitious young protagonist, on a fearful journey into the heart of the mysterious Woods. Elise dreams of becoming wealthy, but her plans take an unexpected turn when she discovers a pair of shiny red shoes buried in her backyard.

The game features a branching story with 10 possible endings, allowing players to shape their own destiny. Every decision and action in the game matters, and players must manage multiple aspects of Elise’s life in the village to survive. During the day, players will need to strengthen Elise’s relationships with villagers and earn a living by playing entertaining minigames. As night falls, players must ensure Elise remains fed, healthy, and sane while facing deadly foes in the Woods.

Key Features:

Kieferberg Village – Be cautious in managing relationships with villagers to avoid suspicion of witchcraft and punishment.

The Woodlands – Explore a mystical and phantasmagorical realm filled with secrets, enigmas, and deadly enemies.

Day and Night Cycle – Carefully manage Elise’s needs to survive and progress through her tale.

Romanceable Characters – Fall in love with charming bachelorettes of Kieferberg, each with unique storylines and dreamy date scenes.

Watch the Exciting Release Date Trailer: