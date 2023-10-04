UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing challenges within his Conservative government as disunity grows, causing the emergence of more radical factions. This comes at a crucial time as the party prepares for the upcoming General Election next year. The discord that Sunak aimed to address when he took over leadership of the party last year has resurfaced during the annual Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England. Ministers, including Liz Truss, who served as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister, have expressed their disapproval of Sunak’s leadership. Faction leaders have even urged donors to withhold funding until significant reforms are implemented. This rebellion poses a significant challenge for the Tories as they face tough competition from the opposition Labour Party, which currently leads in opinion polls. The party pushback against Sunak is likely to dominate his leadership in the lead up to the election, expected around this time next year.

Truss Leads the Rebellion

Liz Truss, known for her admiration of Ronald Reagan, stole the show at the conference by criticizing Sunak’s policies and advocating for immediate tax cuts. Truss, who only lasted 44 days in office, still retains significant support among party members and has gathered over 60 MPs in her Conservative Growth Group. Although the MPs supporting Truss’s vision account for less than a fifth of elected Conservative MPs, their numbers are roughly equivalent to Sunak’s parliamentary majority, posing potential risks to his ability to govern. Former Home Secretary Priti Patel, one of the rebel members, stated that the party is at a crossroads and blamed Sunak for undermining their ability to govern.

“(Members) should not blindly support a Conservative Party that no longer represents our values (and is) headed for electoral disaster.” Lord Peter Cruddas Founder of the Conservative Democratic Organisation