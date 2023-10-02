





Griselda: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Miniseries

Narcos, one of the most famous criminal dramas on television, was also a great success for Netflix. The streaming service’s audience from all over the world tuned in to watch the show to learn more about the inner workings of Pablo Escobar, one of the most notorious drug kingpins in the world. Now, two years after the completion of Narcos: Mexico, the team behind its success is back together. This season, they are dramatizing the life of Griselda Blanco, another of the world’s most notorious cartel commanders. Netflix is laying a lot of hope in the upcoming miniseries Griselda, even though there is no official link between the two shows canonically. Despite this, it is evident that the same formula used to make Narcos a success will be carried to Griselda, and it is clear that Netflix is placing a lot of hope in the miniseries. So, keeping all of that in mind and also considering that there is now promotional material accessible, here is everything that we know about Griselda.

Griselda Cast

Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco

Rosa Ochoa as Griselda’s Girls

Desiree Alexandra Estrada as Griselda’s Girls

Sally Nieves as Griselda’s girls

Juliana Aidén Martinez as June

Orlando Pineda as Dixon Trujillo Blanco

Martín Fajardo as Ozzy Trujillo Blanco

Alex Rae Vela as Griselda’s Girl

Jose Velazquez as Uber Trujillo Blanco

Tony Graham as Armando

Oregon Brenda as Griselda girls

Jennifer Meza as Griselda Girls

Fredy Yate as Chucho Castro

Gabriel Sloyer as Diaz

Camilo Jimenez Varon as Rafa Cardona Salazar

José Zúñiga as Amilcar

Maximiliano Hernández as Papo Mejia

Julieth Restrepo as Marta Ochoa

What is the Release Date of Griselda?

The official release date for Griselda has been set for January 25, 2024. This will make it one of the first significant series that Netflix releases in the new year, along with 3 Body Problem, which is also scheduled to begin streaming in January. Griselda will also be available exclusively on Netflix, like 3 Body above Problem. The cost of a membership with advertisements is $6.99 per month, an ad-free subscription that supports one device is $9.99 per month, and an ad-free edition that supports two devices is $15.49 per month. These prices are for individuals who do not currently have a subscription but will require one to view this intriguing biopic.

Who is the Director of Griselda?

Andrés Baiz Ochoa, better known by his stage name Andi Baiz, is a film director and screenwriter working in Colombia. His debut feature picture, Satanás, was adapted from the novel of the same name and marked his debut as a director. In addition to that, he is famous for directing the movie “The Hidden Face” as well as the television shows “Metastasis” and “Narcos.”

Griselda | Official Teaser | Netflix

What is the Plot of Griselda?

The following is the Griselda plot summary :

“Griselda follows the real life of Griselda Blanco, an intelligent and ambitious Colombian businesswoman who founded one of the most wealthy cartels in the history of the world. Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspected cruelty let her successfully maneuver between family and business, which led to her becoming widely known as the ‘Black Widow.’ Blanco is a devoted mother.

All in the name of turning a narcotic profit, there are guaranteed high-octane action sequences and desperate moments of anxiety and betrayal, as is familiar with stories of this sort. The fact that Griselda is a biographical miniseries, on the other hand, raises the possibility that aspects of the lady behind the cartel that were unrelated to business would be included. The synopsis already mentions how devoted she was as a mother.

How Many Episodes Of ‘Griselda’ Will There Be, And Where Was It Filmed?

Because Griselda is being produced as a miniseries, there will be only six episodes. Los Angeles served as the setting for the filming of Griselda, which began in January 2022.





ADVERTISEMENT







Griselda: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Miniseries

Narcos, one of the most famous criminal dramas on television, was also a great success for Netflix. The streaming service’s audience from all over the world tuned in to watch the show to learn more about the inner workings of Pablo Escobar, one of the most notorious drug kingpins in the world. Now, two years after the completion of Narcos: Mexico, the team behind its success is back together. This season, they are dramatizing the life of Griselda Blanco, another of the world’s most notorious cartel commanders. Netflix is laying a lot of hope in the upcoming miniseries Griselda, even though there is no official link between the two shows canonically. Despite this, it is evident that the same formula used to make Narcos a success will be carried to Griselda, and it is clear that Netflix is placing a lot of hope in the miniseries. So, keeping all of that in mind and also considering that there is now promotional material accessible, here is everything that we know about Griselda.

Griselda Cast

Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco

Rosa Ochoa as Griselda’s Girls

Desiree Alexandra Estrada as Griselda’s Girls

Sally Nieves as Griselda’s girls

Juliana Aidén Martinez as June

Orlando Pineda as Dixon Trujillo Blanco

Martín Fajardo as Ozzy Trujillo Blanco

Alex Rae Vela as Griselda’s Girl

Jose Velazquez as Uber Trujillo Blanco

Tony Graham as Armando

Oregon Brenda as Griselda girls

Jennifer Meza as Griselda Girls

Fredy Yate as Chucho Castro

Gabriel Sloyer as Diaz

Camilo Jimenez Varon as Rafa Cardona Salazar

José Zúñiga as Amilcar

Maximiliano Hernández as Papo Mejia

Julieth Restrepo as Marta Ochoa

What is the Release Date of Griselda?

The official release date for Griselda has been set for January 25, 2024. This will make it one of the first significant series that Netflix releases in the new year, along with 3 Body Problem, which is also scheduled to begin streaming in January. Griselda will also be available exclusively on Netflix, like 3 Body above Problem. The cost of a membership with advertisements is $6.99 per month, an ad-free subscription that supports one device is $9.99 per month, and an ad-free edition that supports two devices is $15.49 per month. These prices are for individuals who do not currently have a subscription but will require one to view this intriguing biopic.

Who is the Director of Griselda?

Andrés Baiz Ochoa, better known by his stage name Andi Baiz, is a film director and screenwriter working in Colombia. His debut feature picture, Satanás, was adapted from the novel of the same name and marked his debut as a director. In addition to that, he is famous for directing the movie “The Hidden Face” as well as the television shows “Metastasis” and “Narcos.”

Griselda | Official Teaser | Netflix

What is the Plot of Griselda?

The following is the Griselda plot summary :

“Griselda follows the real life of Griselda Blanco, an intelligent and ambitious Colombian businesswoman who founded one of the most wealthy cartels in the history of the world. Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspected cruelty let her successfully maneuver between family and business, which led to her becoming widely known as the ‘Black Widow.’ Blanco is a devoted mother.

All in the name of turning a narcotic profit, there are guaranteed high-octane action sequences and desperate moments of anxiety and betrayal, as is familiar with stories of this sort. The fact that Griselda is a biographical miniseries, on the other hand, raises the possibility that aspects of the lady behind the cartel that were unrelated to business would be included. The synopsis already mentions how devoted she was as a mother.

How Many Episodes Of ‘Griselda’ Will There Be, And Where Was It Filmed?

Because Griselda is being produced as a miniseries, there will be only six episodes. Los Angeles served as the setting for the filming of Griselda, which began in January 2022.











Griselda: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Miniseries

Narcos, one of the most famous criminal dramas on television, was also a great success for Netflix. The streaming service’s audience from all over the world tuned in to watch the show to learn more about the inner workings of Pablo Escobar, one of the most notorious drug kingpins in the world. Now, two years after the completion of Narcos: Mexico, the team behind its success is back together. This season, they are dramatizing the life of Griselda Blanco, another of the world’s most notorious cartel commanders. Netflix is laying a lot of hope in the upcoming miniseries Griselda, even though there is no official link between the two shows canonically. Despite this, it is evident that the same formula used to make Narcos a success will be carried to Griselda, and it is clear that Netflix is placing a lot of hope in the miniseries. So, keeping all of that in mind and also considering that there is now promotional material accessible, here is everything that we know about Griselda.

Griselda Cast

Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco

Rosa Ochoa as Griselda’s Girls

Desiree Alexandra Estrada as Griselda’s Girls

Sally Nieves as Griselda’s girls

Juliana Aidén Martinez as June

Orlando Pineda as Dixon Trujillo Blanco

Martín Fajardo as Ozzy Trujillo Blanco

Alex Rae Vela as Griselda’s Girl

Jose Velazquez as Uber Trujillo Blanco

Tony Graham as Armando

Oregon Brenda as Griselda girls

Jennifer Meza as Griselda Girls

Fredy Yate as Chucho Castro

Gabriel Sloyer as Diaz

Camilo Jimenez Varon as Rafa Cardona Salazar

José Zúñiga as Amilcar

Maximiliano Hernández as Papo Mejia

Julieth Restrepo as Marta Ochoa

What is the Release Date of Griselda?

The official release date for Griselda has been set for January 25, 2024. This will make it one of the first significant series that Netflix releases in the new year, along with 3 Body Problem, which is also scheduled to begin streaming in January. Griselda will also be available exclusively on Netflix, like 3 Body above Problem. The cost of a membership with advertisements is $6.99 per month, an ad-free subscription that supports one device is $9.99 per month, and an ad-free edition that supports two devices is $15.49 per month. These prices are for individuals who do not currently have a subscription but will require one to view this intriguing biopic.

Who is the Director of Griselda?

Andrés Baiz Ochoa, better known by his stage name Andi Baiz, is a film director and screenwriter working in Colombia. His debut feature picture, Satanás, was adapted from the novel of the same name and marked his debut as a director. In addition to that, he is famous for directing the movie “The Hidden Face” as well as the television shows “Metastasis” and “Narcos.”

Griselda | Official Teaser | Netflix

What is the Plot of Griselda?

The following is the Griselda plot summary :

“Griselda follows the real life of Griselda Blanco, an intelligent and ambitious Colombian businesswoman who founded one of the most wealthy cartels in the history of the world. Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspected cruelty let her successfully maneuver between family and business, which led to her becoming widely known as the ‘Black Widow.’ Blanco is a devoted mother.

All in the name of turning a narcotic profit, there are guaranteed high-octane action sequences and desperate moments of anxiety and betrayal, as is familiar with stories of this sort. The fact that Griselda is a biographical miniseries, on the other hand, raises the possibility that aspects of the lady behind the cartel that were unrelated to business would be included. The synopsis already mentions how devoted she was as a mother.

How Many Episodes Of ‘Griselda’ Will There Be, And Where Was It Filmed?

Because Griselda is being produced as a miniseries, there will be only six episodes. Los Angeles served as the setting for the filming of Griselda, which began in January 2022.





ADVERTISEMENT







Griselda: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Miniseries

Narcos, one of the most famous criminal dramas on television, was also a great success for Netflix. The streaming service’s audience from all over the world tuned in to watch the show to learn more about the inner workings of Pablo Escobar, one of the most notorious drug kingpins in the world. Now, two years after the completion of Narcos: Mexico, the team behind its success is back together. This season, they are dramatizing the life of Griselda Blanco, another of the world’s most notorious cartel commanders. Netflix is laying a lot of hope in the upcoming miniseries Griselda, even though there is no official link between the two shows canonically. Despite this, it is evident that the same formula used to make Narcos a success will be carried to Griselda, and it is clear that Netflix is placing a lot of hope in the miniseries. So, keeping all of that in mind and also considering that there is now promotional material accessible, here is everything that we know about Griselda.

Griselda Cast

Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco

Rosa Ochoa as Griselda’s Girls

Desiree Alexandra Estrada as Griselda’s Girls

Sally Nieves as Griselda’s girls

Juliana Aidén Martinez as June

Orlando Pineda as Dixon Trujillo Blanco

Martín Fajardo as Ozzy Trujillo Blanco

Alex Rae Vela as Griselda’s Girl

Jose Velazquez as Uber Trujillo Blanco

Tony Graham as Armando

Oregon Brenda as Griselda girls

Jennifer Meza as Griselda Girls

Fredy Yate as Chucho Castro

Gabriel Sloyer as Diaz

Camilo Jimenez Varon as Rafa Cardona Salazar

José Zúñiga as Amilcar

Maximiliano Hernández as Papo Mejia

Julieth Restrepo as Marta Ochoa

What is the Release Date of Griselda?

The official release date for Griselda has been set for January 25, 2024. This will make it one of the first significant series that Netflix releases in the new year, along with 3 Body Problem, which is also scheduled to begin streaming in January. Griselda will also be available exclusively on Netflix, like 3 Body above Problem. The cost of a membership with advertisements is $6.99 per month, an ad-free subscription that supports one device is $9.99 per month, and an ad-free edition that supports two devices is $15.49 per month. These prices are for individuals who do not currently have a subscription but will require one to view this intriguing biopic.

Who is the Director of Griselda?

Andrés Baiz Ochoa, better known by his stage name Andi Baiz, is a film director and screenwriter working in Colombia. His debut feature picture, Satanás, was adapted from the novel of the same name and marked his debut as a director. In addition to that, he is famous for directing the movie “The Hidden Face” as well as the television shows “Metastasis” and “Narcos.”

Griselda | Official Teaser | Netflix

What is the Plot of Griselda?

The following is the Griselda plot summary :

“Griselda follows the real life of Griselda Blanco, an intelligent and ambitious Colombian businesswoman who founded one of the most wealthy cartels in the history of the world. Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspected cruelty let her successfully maneuver between family and business, which led to her becoming widely known as the ‘Black Widow.’ Blanco is a devoted mother.

All in the name of turning a narcotic profit, there are guaranteed high-octane action sequences and desperate moments of anxiety and betrayal, as is familiar with stories of this sort. The fact that Griselda is a biographical miniseries, on the other hand, raises the possibility that aspects of the lady behind the cartel that were unrelated to business would be included. The synopsis already mentions how devoted she was as a mother.

How Many Episodes Of ‘Griselda’ Will There Be, And Where Was It Filmed?

Because Griselda is being produced as a miniseries, there will be only six episodes. Los Angeles served as the setting for the filming of Griselda, which began in January 2022.











Griselda: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Miniseries

Narcos, one of the most famous criminal dramas on television, was also a great success for Netflix. The streaming service’s audience from all over the world tuned in to watch the show to learn more about the inner workings of Pablo Escobar, one of the most notorious drug kingpins in the world. Now, two years after the completion of Narcos: Mexico, the team behind its success is back together. This season, they are dramatizing the life of Griselda Blanco, another of the world’s most notorious cartel commanders. Netflix is laying a lot of hope in the upcoming miniseries Griselda, even though there is no official link between the two shows canonically. Despite this, it is evident that the same formula used to make Narcos a success will be carried to Griselda, and it is clear that Netflix is placing a lot of hope in the miniseries. So, keeping all of that in mind and also considering that there is now promotional material accessible, here is everything that we know about Griselda.

Griselda Cast

Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco

Rosa Ochoa as Griselda’s Girls

Desiree Alexandra Estrada as Griselda’s Girls

Sally Nieves as Griselda’s girls

Juliana Aidén Martinez as June

Orlando Pineda as Dixon Trujillo Blanco

Martín Fajardo as Ozzy Trujillo Blanco

Alex Rae Vela as Griselda’s Girl

Jose Velazquez as Uber Trujillo Blanco

Tony Graham as Armando

Oregon Brenda as Griselda girls

Jennifer Meza as Griselda Girls

Fredy Yate as Chucho Castro

Gabriel Sloyer as Diaz

Camilo Jimenez Varon as Rafa Cardona Salazar

José Zúñiga as Amilcar

Maximiliano Hernández as Papo Mejia

Julieth Restrepo as Marta Ochoa

What is the Release Date of Griselda?

The official release date for Griselda has been set for January 25, 2024. This will make it one of the first significant series that Netflix releases in the new year, along with 3 Body Problem, which is also scheduled to begin streaming in January. Griselda will also be available exclusively on Netflix, like 3 Body above Problem. The cost of a membership with advertisements is $6.99 per month, an ad-free subscription that supports one device is $9.99 per month, and an ad-free edition that supports two devices is $15.49 per month. These prices are for individuals who do not currently have a subscription but will require one to view this intriguing biopic.

Who is the Director of Griselda?

Andrés Baiz Ochoa, better known by his stage name Andi Baiz, is a film director and screenwriter working in Colombia. His debut feature picture, Satanás, was adapted from the novel of the same name and marked his debut as a director. In addition to that, he is famous for directing the movie “The Hidden Face” as well as the television shows “Metastasis” and “Narcos.”

Griselda | Official Teaser | Netflix

What is the Plot of Griselda?

The following is the Griselda plot summary :

“Griselda follows the real life of Griselda Blanco, an intelligent and ambitious Colombian businesswoman who founded one of the most wealthy cartels in the history of the world. Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspected cruelty let her successfully maneuver between family and business, which led to her becoming widely known as the ‘Black Widow.’ Blanco is a devoted mother.

All in the name of turning a narcotic profit, there are guaranteed high-octane action sequences and desperate moments of anxiety and betrayal, as is familiar with stories of this sort. The fact that Griselda is a biographical miniseries, on the other hand, raises the possibility that aspects of the lady behind the cartel that were unrelated to business would be included. The synopsis already mentions how devoted she was as a mother.

How Many Episodes Of ‘Griselda’ Will There Be, And Where Was It Filmed?

Because Griselda is being produced as a miniseries, there will be only six episodes. Los Angeles served as the setting for the filming of Griselda, which began in January 2022.





ADVERTISEMENT







Griselda: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Miniseries

Narcos, one of the most famous criminal dramas on television, was also a great success for Netflix. The streaming service’s audience from all over the world tuned in to watch the show to learn more about the inner workings of Pablo Escobar, one of the most notorious drug kingpins in the world. Now, two years after the completion of Narcos: Mexico, the team behind its success is back together. This season, they are dramatizing the life of Griselda Blanco, another of the world’s most notorious cartel commanders. Netflix is laying a lot of hope in the upcoming miniseries Griselda, even though there is no official link between the two shows canonically. Despite this, it is evident that the same formula used to make Narcos a success will be carried to Griselda, and it is clear that Netflix is placing a lot of hope in the miniseries. So, keeping all of that in mind and also considering that there is now promotional material accessible, here is everything that we know about Griselda.

Griselda Cast

Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco

Rosa Ochoa as Griselda’s Girls

Desiree Alexandra Estrada as Griselda’s Girls

Sally Nieves as Griselda’s girls

Juliana Aidén Martinez as June

Orlando Pineda as Dixon Trujillo Blanco

Martín Fajardo as Ozzy Trujillo Blanco

Alex Rae Vela as Griselda’s Girl

Jose Velazquez as Uber Trujillo Blanco

Tony Graham as Armando

Oregon Brenda as Griselda girls

Jennifer Meza as Griselda Girls

Fredy Yate as Chucho Castro

Gabriel Sloyer as Diaz

Camilo Jimenez Varon as Rafa Cardona Salazar

José Zúñiga as Amilcar

Maximiliano Hernández as Papo Mejia

Julieth Restrepo as Marta Ochoa

What is the Release Date of Griselda?

The official release date for Griselda has been set for January 25, 2024. This will make it one of the first significant series that Netflix releases in the new year, along with 3 Body Problem, which is also scheduled to begin streaming in January. Griselda will also be available exclusively on Netflix, like 3 Body above Problem. The cost of a membership with advertisements is $6.99 per month, an ad-free subscription that supports one device is $9.99 per month, and an ad-free edition that supports two devices is $15.49 per month. These prices are for individuals who do not currently have a subscription but will require one to view this intriguing biopic.

Who is the Director of Griselda?

Andrés Baiz Ochoa, better known by his stage name Andi Baiz, is a film director and screenwriter working in Colombia. His debut feature picture, Satanás, was adapted from the novel of the same name and marked his debut as a director. In addition to that, he is famous for directing the movie “The Hidden Face” as well as the television shows “Metastasis” and “Narcos.”

Griselda | Official Teaser | Netflix

What is the Plot of Griselda?

The following is the Griselda plot summary :

“Griselda follows the real life of Griselda Blanco, an intelligent and ambitious Colombian businesswoman who founded one of the most wealthy cartels in the history of the world. Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspected cruelty let her successfully maneuver between family and business, which led to her becoming widely known as the ‘Black Widow.’ Blanco is a devoted mother.

All in the name of turning a narcotic profit, there are guaranteed high-octane action sequences and desperate moments of anxiety and betrayal, as is familiar with stories of this sort. The fact that Griselda is a biographical miniseries, on the other hand, raises the possibility that aspects of the lady behind the cartel that were unrelated to business would be included. The synopsis already mentions how devoted she was as a mother.

How Many Episodes Of ‘Griselda’ Will There Be, And Where Was It Filmed?

Because Griselda is being produced as a miniseries, there will be only six episodes. Los Angeles served as the setting for the filming of Griselda, which began in January 2022.











Griselda: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Miniseries

Narcos, one of the most famous criminal dramas on television, was also a great success for Netflix. The streaming service’s audience from all over the world tuned in to watch the show to learn more about the inner workings of Pablo Escobar, one of the most notorious drug kingpins in the world. Now, two years after the completion of Narcos: Mexico, the team behind its success is back together. This season, they are dramatizing the life of Griselda Blanco, another of the world’s most notorious cartel commanders. Netflix is laying a lot of hope in the upcoming miniseries Griselda, even though there is no official link between the two shows canonically. Despite this, it is evident that the same formula used to make Narcos a success will be carried to Griselda, and it is clear that Netflix is placing a lot of hope in the miniseries. So, keeping all of that in mind and also considering that there is now promotional material accessible, here is everything that we know about Griselda.

Griselda Cast

Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco

Rosa Ochoa as Griselda’s Girls

Desiree Alexandra Estrada as Griselda’s Girls

Sally Nieves as Griselda’s girls

Juliana Aidén Martinez as June

Orlando Pineda as Dixon Trujillo Blanco

Martín Fajardo as Ozzy Trujillo Blanco

Alex Rae Vela as Griselda’s Girl

Jose Velazquez as Uber Trujillo Blanco

Tony Graham as Armando

Oregon Brenda as Griselda girls

Jennifer Meza as Griselda Girls

Fredy Yate as Chucho Castro

Gabriel Sloyer as Diaz

Camilo Jimenez Varon as Rafa Cardona Salazar

José Zúñiga as Amilcar

Maximiliano Hernández as Papo Mejia

Julieth Restrepo as Marta Ochoa

What is the Release Date of Griselda?

The official release date for Griselda has been set for January 25, 2024. This will make it one of the first significant series that Netflix releases in the new year, along with 3 Body Problem, which is also scheduled to begin streaming in January. Griselda will also be available exclusively on Netflix, like 3 Body above Problem. The cost of a membership with advertisements is $6.99 per month, an ad-free subscription that supports one device is $9.99 per month, and an ad-free edition that supports two devices is $15.49 per month. These prices are for individuals who do not currently have a subscription but will require one to view this intriguing biopic.

Who is the Director of Griselda?

Andrés Baiz Ochoa, better known by his stage name Andi Baiz, is a film director and screenwriter working in Colombia. His debut feature picture, Satanás, was adapted from the novel of the same name and marked his debut as a director. In addition to that, he is famous for directing the movie “The Hidden Face” as well as the television shows “Metastasis” and “Narcos.”

Griselda | Official Teaser | Netflix

What is the Plot of Griselda?

The following is the Griselda plot summary :

“Griselda follows the real life of Griselda Blanco, an intelligent and ambitious Colombian businesswoman who founded one of the most wealthy cartels in the history of the world. Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspected cruelty let her successfully maneuver between family and business, which led to her becoming widely known as the ‘Black Widow.’ Blanco is a devoted mother.

All in the name of turning a narcotic profit, there are guaranteed high-octane action sequences and desperate moments of anxiety and betrayal, as is familiar with stories of this sort. The fact that Griselda is a biographical miniseries, on the other hand, raises the possibility that aspects of the lady behind the cartel that were unrelated to business would be included. The synopsis already mentions how devoted she was as a mother.

How Many Episodes Of ‘Griselda’ Will There Be, And Where Was It Filmed?

Because Griselda is being produced as a miniseries, there will be only six episodes. Los Angeles served as the setting for the filming of Griselda, which began in January 2022.





ADVERTISEMENT







Griselda: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Miniseries

Narcos, one of the most famous criminal dramas on television, was also a great success for Netflix. The streaming service’s audience from all over the world tuned in to watch the show to learn more about the inner workings of Pablo Escobar, one of the most notorious drug kingpins in the world. Now, two years after the completion of Narcos: Mexico, the team behind its success is back together. This season, they are dramatizing the life of Griselda Blanco, another of the world’s most notorious cartel commanders. Netflix is laying a lot of hope in the upcoming miniseries Griselda, even though there is no official link between the two shows canonically. Despite this, it is evident that the same formula used to make Narcos a success will be carried to Griselda, and it is clear that Netflix is placing a lot of hope in the miniseries. So, keeping all of that in mind and also considering that there is now promotional material accessible, here is everything that we know about Griselda.

Griselda Cast

Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco

Rosa Ochoa as Griselda’s Girls

Desiree Alexandra Estrada as Griselda’s Girls

Sally Nieves as Griselda’s girls

Juliana Aidén Martinez as June

Orlando Pineda as Dixon Trujillo Blanco

Martín Fajardo as Ozzy Trujillo Blanco

Alex Rae Vela as Griselda’s Girl

Jose Velazquez as Uber Trujillo Blanco

Tony Graham as Armando

Oregon Brenda as Griselda girls

Jennifer Meza as Griselda Girls

Fredy Yate as Chucho Castro

Gabriel Sloyer as Diaz

Camilo Jimenez Varon as Rafa Cardona Salazar

José Zúñiga as Amilcar

Maximiliano Hernández as Papo Mejia

Julieth Restrepo as Marta Ochoa

What is the Release Date of Griselda?

The official release date for Griselda has been set for January 25, 2024. This will make it one of the first significant series that Netflix releases in the new year, along with 3 Body Problem, which is also scheduled to begin streaming in January. Griselda will also be available exclusively on Netflix, like 3 Body above Problem. The cost of a membership with advertisements is $6.99 per month, an ad-free subscription that supports one device is $9.99 per month, and an ad-free edition that supports two devices is $15.49 per month. These prices are for individuals who do not currently have a subscription but will require one to view this intriguing biopic.

Who is the Director of Griselda?

Andrés Baiz Ochoa, better known by his stage name Andi Baiz, is a film director and screenwriter working in Colombia. His debut feature picture, Satanás, was adapted from the novel of the same name and marked his debut as a director. In addition to that, he is famous for directing the movie “The Hidden Face” as well as the television shows “Metastasis” and “Narcos.”

Griselda | Official Teaser | Netflix

What is the Plot of Griselda?

The following is the Griselda plot summary :

“Griselda follows the real life of Griselda Blanco, an intelligent and ambitious Colombian businesswoman who founded one of the most wealthy cartels in the history of the world. Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspected cruelty let her successfully maneuver between family and business, which led to her becoming widely known as the ‘Black Widow.’ Blanco is a devoted mother.

All in the name of turning a narcotic profit, there are guaranteed high-octane action sequences and desperate moments of anxiety and betrayal, as is familiar with stories of this sort. The fact that Griselda is a biographical miniseries, on the other hand, raises the possibility that aspects of the lady behind the cartel that were unrelated to business would be included. The synopsis already mentions how devoted she was as a mother.

How Many Episodes Of ‘Griselda’ Will There Be, And Where Was It Filmed?

Because Griselda is being produced as a miniseries, there will be only six episodes. Los Angeles served as the setting for the filming of Griselda, which began in January 2022.



