A new update has been released for Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.39. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.39 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Improvements and Adjustments
1. Sport
Fixed an issue wherein players would encounter an application error or would be stuck on the loading screen between player-matching and qualifying/races in Daily Races and Championship races.