Google Plans to License New Mapping Data for Renewable Energy Products
Introduction
Google is planning to license new sets of mapping data to a range of companies to use as they build products around renewable energy, with hopes of generating up to $100 million in its first year, according to .
New APIs for Renewable Energy Products
The company intends to sell access to new APIs (application programming interfaces) that provide solar and energy information, as well as air quality data, as reported by .
One of the APIs, called Solar API, could be used by solar installers like SunRun and Tesla Energy, as well as solar design companies like Aurora Solar. Google also sees opportunities to collaborate with real estate companies like Zillow, Redfin, hospitality companies like Marriott Bonvoy, and utilities like PG&E.
Data from Project Sunroof
The Solar API will incorporate data from a consumer-focused pilot called Project Sunroof, which is a solar savings calculator that provides estimated solar costs, electric bill savings, and required solar installation size based on users’ addresses. It also offers 3D modeling of roofs and nearby trees using Google Maps data.
Google plans to sell API access to individual building data and aggregated data for all buildings in a specific city or county. The company claims to have data for over 350 million buildings, a significant increase from the 60 million buildings mentioned in 2017 for Project Sunroof.
Revenue Potential and Future Plans
Internal estimates suggest that the solar APIs could generate revenue ranging from $90 to $100 million in the first year. Google also envisions potential integration with Google Cloud products in the future.
Additionally, Google plans to launch an Air Quality API that will provide air quality data, including pollutants, health-based recommendations, digital heat maps, hourly information, and a 30-day air quality history for specific locations.
Monetizing Maps and Future Outlook
Google’s move to monetize its mapping products comes as the company faces pressure to generate revenue amid an economic slowdown. While focusing on efficiency, Google is also investing in newer technologies like generative AI and sustainability, aiming to tap into the renewable energy market with the Solar API.
The company already licenses its mapping API for navigation to companies like Uber, which reportedly paid Google $58 million over three years in 2019. The revenue from Maps API contributes to Google’s cloud segment, which turned profitable in the first quarter but faces competition from market leaders Amazon and Microsoft.
Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak stated that Google Maps has historically been one of Google’s under-monetized products. However, the introduction of new travel products and promoted pins is expected to increase ad revenue, with an estimated earning projection of $11.1 billion by this year.
Google is also streamlining its mapping products by integrating acquired app Waze with the Google Maps team through employee layoffs.
