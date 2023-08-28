Introduction

Google is planning to license new sets of mapping data to a range of companies to use as they build products around renewable energy, with hopes of generating up to $100 million in its first year, according to .

New APIs for Renewable Energy Products

The company intends to sell access to new APIs (application programming interfaces) that provide solar and energy information, as well as air quality data, as reported by . One of the APIs, called Solar API, could be used by solar installers like SunRun and Tesla Energy, as well as solar design companies like Aurora Solar. Google also sees opportunities to collaborate with real estate companies like Zillow, Redfin, hospitality companies like Marriott Bonvoy, and utilities like PG&E.

Data from Project Sunroof

The Solar API will incorporate data from a consumer-focused pilot called Project Sunroof, which is a solar savings calculator that provides estimated solar costs, electric bill savings, and required solar installation size based on users’ addresses. It also offers 3D modeling of roofs and nearby trees using Google Maps data. Google plans to sell API access to individual building data and aggregated data for all buildings in a specific city or county. The company claims to have data for over 350 million buildings, a significant increase from the 60 million buildings mentioned in 2017 for Project Sunroof.

Revenue Potential and Future Plans

Internal estimates suggest that the solar APIs could generate revenue ranging from $90 to $100 million in the first year. Google also envisions potential integration with Google Cloud products in the future. Additionally, Google plans to launch an Air Quality API that will provide air quality data, including pollutants, health-based recommendations, digital heat maps, hourly information, and a 30-day air quality history for specific locations.

