The Google Pixel 8: An Overview

The Google Pixel 8 is unlike any other phone on the market today. After testing it for nearly a week, I realized that the Pixel 8 and its AI features offer an early glimpse at how photography, calling, and even our phone’s wallpaper could evolve. While I wouldn’t rush to buy the Pixel 8 solely for these features, it certainly showcases how AI will continue to integrate into our daily lives.

Like and Dislike Features

What We Liked

New design

Best Take works well

The brighter screen

7 years of OS support

What We Didn’t Like

Higher price

Audio Magic Eraser doesn’t have a live preview

Magic Editor is hit or miss

Some AI tools like “summarize” don’t work

Photography with Best Take

One standout feature of the Pixel 8 is Best Take, which allows you to swap out faces in photos taken with the phone or from your Google Photos library. This feature ensures everyone in a photo looks their best by selecting the best facial expression from a series of photos. Best Take opens up new possibilities for curated and polished photography, even if the original moments never occurred.

Initially, Best Take may seem creepy, but after using it on various photos, I found it to be incredibly impressive. The head swaps are seamless, and the feature offers a glimpse into the future of photography.

The Pixel 8: Smaller, Lighter, and Brighter

The Pixel 8 is a compact version of its predecessor, the Pixel 7. It offers a comfortable grip and features rounded edges. The screen is smaller but has thinner bezels and a variable refresh rate for smoother scrolling. The display is also brighter and more visible under bright sunlight.

The Pixel 8’s Camera System

The Pixel 8’s camera app has been redesigned, with separate icons for photo and video modes. The main camera has a new macro focus feature, while the ultrawide camera remains the same. The main camera’s new sensor collects more light, resulting in sharper and more detailed photos. The front-facing camera has fixed focus on the Pixel 8.

AI-Powered Camera Tools

The Pixel 8’s AI features, such as Best Take and Magic Editor, take phone photography to the next level. Best Take allows for seamless face swaps, while Magic Editor enables advanced photo editing, including removing or replacing elements in the background. While these features are fun and creative, they raise ethical questions around image manipulation.

Pixel 8 Performance and Battery Life

The Pixel 8’s performance is smooth thanks to its Tensor G3 chip, optimized for AI capabilities. The phone offers features like Face Unlock, AI Wallpaper, and Call Screen, which has improved voice quality. The battery life is reliable, and the phone supports fast and wireless charging.

Final Verdict: Is the Pixel 8 Worth It?

The Pixel 8, priced at $699, is an ideal phone for most people. Its AI features, reasonable price, and seven years of software support make it stand out among its competitors. While the Pixel 8 Pro offers additional camera tools and features, the regular Pixel 8 provides 85% of the Pro’s experience at a more affordable price point. Overall, the Pixel 8 is a phone that should be considered, especially for those coming from older Pixel models or other aging phones.

How We Test Phones

Our camera tests cover a variety of lighting conditions, including bright sunlight and dark indoor scenes. We compare special features like night mode and portrait mode and assess battery life through daily usage and drain tests. Our goal is to provide comprehensive and unbiased evaluations of phone performance.