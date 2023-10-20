Google Maps is expanding its collaboration with India’s open e-commerce network by enabling users to book metro tickets directly through the app.

To further deepen its partnership with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Google announced at the Google for India event that it will soon roll out a feature allowing users to book metro tickets using the Maps app. This service will be available in metro cities across India and accessible through buyer apps integrated within the ONDC network, according to Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director of Google Cloud India.

Earlier this year, Google launched an accelerator program in collaboration with ONDC to support sellers joining the open network. The initiative involved open-sourcing and preparing the implementation of ONDC infrastructure and core APIs. Additionally, eligible organizations on the network received a $25,000 grant. Furthermore, Google organized an India-wide hackathon specifically for startups and developers creating digital commerce solutions, alongside making Google Cloud’s generative AI tools available to buyers and sellers entering the open network.

In his statement, Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President at Google India, emphasized the importance of partnerships in making these advancements possible. He highlighted the collaborative efforts with various stakeholders such as the government, financial ecosystem, startups, public health infrastructure, and law enforcement, among others.

WhatsApp has also recently introduced metro ticket bookings within its instant messaging app for users in Bengaluru and Delhi. However, unlike Google Maps, WhatsApp offers end-to-end ticket booking experience along with payment support through collaborations with city metro train corporations.

At the same event, Google revealed new lending offerings for Google Pay users and merchants, along with several updates on generative AI. Additionally, the company shared its plans to start manufacturing Pixel phones in India, beginning with the upcoming Pixel 8 series.