The Long-Awaited Sequel: Good Burger 2

“Welcome to Good Burger, the home of the Good Burger. Can I take your order?” Everyone who grew up in the 1990s knows these immortal words, and they will be repeated in the long-awaited sequel to the Nickelodeon favorite, Good Burger 2.

In 1994, a show called “All That” debuted on Nickelodeon, a popular station for kids. It was a sketch comedy show that tried to be like Saturday Night Live for a younger audience. It did a great job, as it is happily remembered as a nostalgic comedy romp that helped many child stars get their start. Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, who played Ed, the lovable but dumb cashier at a fast food place called Good Burger, are probably the two most well-known cast members of the show All That. Thompson and Mitchell were inseparable after they left All That and got their performance, Kenan & Kel. Nickelodeon may have seen how famous the Good Burger sketch and the Ed character were and asked the pair to star in a movie based on the drawing.

So, Good Burger was made, and Kenan Thompson was cast as Dexter, who worked at the restaurant and became friends with Ed, whom he didn’t expect to like. Even though Dexter joins the staff for selfish reasons, he quickly becomes close to Ed and the rest of his coworkers and helps them beat their evil rival fast food business, Mondo Burger. Even though the movie wasn’t a massive success at the box office, it wasn’t a flop either, and both Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are proud of their work on it. Since then, it seemed like that was the end of Dexter and Ed’s story, but Kel Mitchell has returned to play his role on occasion, such as for the All That revival.

But when Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March 2023, they revealed that Nickelodeon and Paramount were working on a follow-up to Good Burger. In Good Burger 2, Dexter and Ed will go on another adventure together. There will be a whole new story, a new cast of people, and a new set of crazy things to do. Here is everything we know about Good Burger 2, including the actors who will be back, plot information, where it will come out, and more.

Good Burger 2 Cast

Carmen Electra as Roxanne

Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon

Kel Mitchell as Ed

Kenan Thompson as Dexter Reed

Alex R. Hibbert as Ed2

Josh Server as Fizz

Gisela Chípe as Peggy

Alexa Kahn as Burgers

What Is the Release Date of The Good Burger 2?

Good Burger 2 will finally be on Paramount+ just in time for Thanksgiving. The movie will be available to watch starting on November 22, it was said.

Is There a Trailer for Good Burger 2?

On August 21, Paramount+ posted a 35-second teaser video for Good Burger 2 on their website. The teaser doesn’t give away much, but it does show Ed picking up Dex in a hamburger-shaped car, the new and returning staff at the restaurant’s name, and Ed drinking water straight from the pitcher at an expensive restaurant and spitting it back out.

What Is the Plot of ‘Good Burger 2’?

The official plot synopsis of Good Burger 2 reads as follows:

Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but, unfortunately, puts Good Burger’s fate at risk again.

Ed seems to have gone from being a cashier to a boss at Good Burger over the years. This is why he returns to the All That revival, showing that the film will continue to connect with Ed’s previous versions. If Ed is in charge now, Dexter will be working for him, leading to strange situations.