Analyst Makoto Karuda believes that Japanese banks are currently undervalued, with attractive valuations. She compares their current price-to-book ratios of 0.6 to 0.8 to the levels of 0.9 to 1 that banks traded at in 2015 before the Bank of Japan’s negative interest rate policy. A price-to-book ratio below one is generally considered a good investment for value-seeking investors. Karuda also reveals Goldman Sachs’ stock picks in the Japanese banking sector, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Mizuho. Both stocks are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and are expected to benefit from long-term yield rises and corporate governance improvements.