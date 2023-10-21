Publisher 505 Games and developer One More Level Announce Ghostrunner II Season Pass

In an exciting announcement, Publisher 505 Games and developer One More Level have revealed the Ghostrunner II Season Pass. This Season Pass offers players a discounted price of $19.99 and includes a new game mode and four cosmetic packs. It’s an incredible deal for fans of the game.

What’s Included in the Season Pass?

The Ghostrunner II Season Pass has a variety of content that will enhance your gaming experience:

1. Endless Moto Mode

This downloadable content will introduce a brand new game mode in 2024. While full details have not been revealed yet, fans can expect an exciting addition to the game.

2. Ice Pack

Release Date: December 7

The Ice Pack DLC allows players to eliminate their enemies in a chilling manner. It offers three Sword Skins, three Hand Skins, and a Motorcycle skin with a frosty theme. This pack will provide a fresh and visually stunning experience.

3. Additional Cosmetic Packs (x3)

Release Dates: To Be Announced

In addition to the Ice Pack, the Season Pass includes three more cosmetic packs. Each pack offers three sword skins, three hand skins, and one motorcycle skin. These packs will provide further customization options to suit your individual style and preferences.

About Ghostrunner II

Ghostrunner II is an upcoming game set to release on October 26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. It will be available on popular platforms such as Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. If you’re eager to get a taste of the action, a demo is currently available.

Experience the Excitement with the Season Pass Trailer

Watch the Season Pass trailer below to catch a glimpse of the amazing content that awaits you in Ghostrunner II.