Ghostrunner 2 PS5 Download Size and Preload Dates Revealed

The Ghostrunner 2 PS5 download size has been revealed by the ever-reliable PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, confirming the sequel will weigh in at just 13.352GB for Sony’s flagship home console.

Ghostrunner 2 Preload Dates

The preload date for the Standard/Deluxe Edition of Ghostrunner 2 is scheduled for October 24, 2023. For the Brutal Edition, the preload date is set for October 22, 2023. By purchasing the Brutal Edition, players can access Ghostrunner 2 earlier.

New Skills and Features

Ghostrunner II introduces new skills for players to master, providing greater freedom and accessibility during demanding encounters. Enemies now have unique behaviors depending on the skills used against them, adding a new layer of strategy to combat.

Players will face new challenges in interactive environments filled with exploding barrels, destructible walls, and a new dialogue system that deepens Ghostrunner’s lore.

Release Date

Ghostrunner II will launch on October 26, 2023 for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

[Source – PlayStation Game Size on Twitter]