Get the Google Pixel Tablet at an Unbeatable Price

While Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, there are still some major discounts to be had. Right now you can grab the Google Pixel Tablet — Google’s best-ever tablet — at an all-time low price at Amazon. It can be yours for just $393 right now — that’s $26 less than its Prime Day price and a whopping $106 off the list price.

No Membership Required!

And you don’t need to clip a coupon or enter a code to score this deal — in fact, unlike Prime Day, you don’t even need to be an Amazon Prime member. The only catch is that this offer is for the rose variant, specifically.

A Tablet Like No Other

The Google Pixel Tablet is the first Android tablet to use Google’s own Tensor G2 chip, making it fast and smooth when opening apps, playing games, and streaming movies and TV shows. It’s also efficient on the battery, so you’ll go longer between charges.

Hurry, Limited Time Offer

Keep in mind that this deal probably won’t last long, so get your order in soon if you want to add one of these to your setup at a massive discount.