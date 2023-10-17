Exciting News for Fans of the Archeological Adventure Genre!

This is exciting news for fans of the archeological adventure genre! The highly anticipated adult animation series, ‘Digman!’, is finally making its way to Paramount+. Created by Neil Campbell and Andy Samberg, the show takes inspiration from the beloved adventure films of our youth, such as Indiana Jones and National Treasure. It combines humor, charisma, and a touch of nostalgia to create a thrilling animated series that will transport viewers to a world where archeologists are celebrated heroes.

The Release Date and New Poster

The release date for ‘Digman!’ Season 1 on Paramount+ has been announced, accompanied by a brand new poster perfectly capturing the show’s spirit. er showcases all the series’ main characters, but the spotlight is on Rip Digman, the show’s charismatic star. Rip is depicted holding an Indiana Jones-style whip, teasing the action-packed adventures and booby-trapped-filled tombs that await viewers. er promises a fun and exciting ride to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

The Story and Inspiration

‘Digman!’ revolves around the story of Rip Digman, voiced by the talented Andy Samberg. Rip is a retired adventurer who embarks on a new expedition with his team of experts as he tries to overcome a personal tragedy and regain his tarnished reputation. The inspiration for the show came from the swashbuckling archeologists of our youth, such as Indiana Jones, and the creators wanted to explore what it would be like if archeologists were indeed adventurous celebrities. In an interview with Collider, Samberg shared, “It would be so funny to see a world where that was the case, as opposed to just something you’re told once every few years when an Indiana Jones movie comes out.”

What to Expect from ‘Digman!’ Season 1

What can fans expect from ‘Digman!’ Season 1? Prepare to be enthralled by curses, enchanted objects, hidden temples, and intriguing secrets. The series boasts a talented cast, with Mitra Jouhari lending her voice as Rip’s assistant Saltine, Tim Robinson as Swooper, Guz Khan as Zane Troy (Rip’s nemesis), Dale Soules as Agatha, Melissa Fumero as Bella, and Tim Meadows as Quail Eegan. Additionally, the series features an array of exciting guest roles, with appearances from Harvey Guillén, Maya Rudolph, Jason Schwartzman, Jane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and many more.

Mark Your Calendars for ‘Digman!’

‘Digman!’ Season 1 is set to premiere on Paramount+ on December 6, bringing its fresh and entertaining tale to audiences. With its captivating storyline, talented cast, and humorous take on the adventure genre, ‘Digman!’ promises to be a must-watch series that will leave viewers eagerly awaiting the next thrilling escapade. So, please mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable journey with Rip Digman and his intrepid explorers. Check out the exciting new poster below for a glimpse into the world of ‘Digman!’ Season 1.