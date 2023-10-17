Focus Features Announces Release Date for “Lisa Frankenstein”

Focus Features has officially announced the release date for “Lisa Frankenstein,” the new horror comedy directed by Zelda Williams and written by Oscar winner Diablo Cody. Set to premiere on February 9, 2024, this highly anticipated film introduces audiences to a genuinely unconventional love story that perfectly captures the essence of the spooky season.

A Bizarre and Intriguing Premise

In a short teaser released by the studio, viewers taste the bizarre and intriguing premise behind “Lisa Frankenstein.” Set in 1989, the movie follows Lisa, portrayed by Kathryn Newton, a high school student who accidentally brings a corpse back to life. As she grapples with the shock of her actions, Lisa transforms the deceased into her idealized romantic partner, using a broken tanning bed in her garage. This unexpected twist on classic horror tropes promises a fresh and twisted take on the genre.

A Stellar Cast

Joining Newton in the cast of “Lisa Frankenstein” are talented actors such as Cole Sprouse, Carla Gugino, and Liza Soberano. Gugino, known for her roles in popular Netflix horror series like “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Fall of the House of Usher,” brings her expertise in the genre to the table, adding an extra layer of excitement to the film. With their impeccable comedic skills, the supporting cast is poised to deliver a mix of frights and laughs, making the romance between Lisa and her unlikely partner an unforgettable experience.

Zelda Williams’ Directorial Debut

The movie marks a significant milestone in Zelda Williams’ career as she steps into the role of a feature director. Before her directorial debut, Williams made a name for herself as an actress, featuring in projects like “Dead of Summer,” “Teen Wolf,” and “Jane the Virgin.” Embracing her passion for storytelling, Williams has now taken the helm behind the camera, creating something unique with “Lisa Frankenstein.” Audiences can expect a visually striking and captivating film when it hits theaters in 2024.

A Thrilling and Darkly Hilarious Cinematic Experience

With its release date strategically chosen to coincide with the spooky season, “Lisa Frankenstein” promises to be a thrilling and darkly hilarious cinematic experience. Horror enthusiasts and comedy lovers alike can look forward to Zelda Williams’ directorial debut and Diablo Cody’s masterful writing as they bring together a one-of-a-kind love story that defies convention. Mark your calendars for February 9, 2024, and get ready to immerse yourself in a world where bringing a corpse to a high school prom is just the beginning of an unforgettable journey.

