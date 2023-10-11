Our Super Supes are Back in the Classroom and Ready to Learn!

Gen V Premieres on September 29, 2023

Gen V, a college-based television series and spin-off of Prime Video’s original series, The Boys, is set to have its world premiere on Prime Video on September 29, 2023. This highly anticipated series takes place at Godolkin University, the single center for budding superheroes in the United States of America. But don’t be fooled by the picture-perfect facade of this institution, as beneath the surface, the students engage in fierce and sometimes deadly competition with each other. And hidden mysteries lurk in the corridors, challenging the very nature of heroism.

The Students

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Jaz Sinclair portrays Marie Moreau, an 18-year-old young woman with a unique ability to control and use her blood as a dangerous weapon. As Marie begins her first year at Godolkin University, she is determined to prove her mettle and earn a place among The Seven, a prestigious organization of superheroes. However, as she becomes entangled in a mysterious puzzle within the university, she finds that the path to achieving her goal takes an unexpected turn. Sinclair’s portrayal of Marie in Gen V is generating a lot of excitement, adding to her already impressive resume which includes roles in Paper Towns and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer

Lizze Broadway plays Emma Meyer, nicknamed “Little Cricket” due to her ability to shrink to petite sizes. Despite Emma’s struggles with fears and naivety, she forms a strong friendship with her freshman roommate, Marie. As they face the dangers lurking within Godolkin University, their bond becomes an essential lifeline for support. Broadway’s talent for portraying multidimensional characters shines through in her previous roles in American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules and The Rookie.

Asa Germann as Sam

Asa Germann portrays Sam, a complex character struggling with inner conflicts and longing to break free from brutal conditions. Sam possesses enormous strength and is immune to harm, but he also battles terrifying hallucinations that blur the lines between reality and fiction. Germann’s previous roles in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Caviar have already showcased his acting skills, making him a perfect fit for the lead role in Gen V.

Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson

Chance Perdomo plays Andre Anderson, a junior at Godolkin University with magnetic skills. Born into the family lineage of the famous superhero Polarity, Andre faces the challenge of living up to his father’s illustrious reputation. As he grapples with the magnitude of his heritage, he becomes aware of strange events within the institution, compelling him to take the initiative in solving the mystery. Perdomo’s captivating performances in Killed by My Debt and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina make him a standout choice for the role of Andre.

Derek Luh and London Thor as Jordan Li

Derek Luh and London Thor portray Jordan Li, a remarkable Teaching Assistant at Brink’s School of Crime Fighting. Jordan has the astonishing ability to switch between two genders, each with its own distinct set of powers. Their dense and indestructible shape can transform into a more elegant form capable of releasing powerful energy blasts. Jordan is not only an ambitious and competitive student but is also willing to go to great lengths to maintain their position at the top. Luh and Thor’s performances come together to bring the nuanced character of Jordan Li to life.

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan

Patrick Schwarzenegger portrays Luke Riordan, a senior at Godolkin University with the power to control fire. Well-liked and accomplished, Luke has the incredible talent to engulf his entire body in flames, contributing to his charismatic and intimidating image. As a superhero named “Golden Boy,” he holds a significant position within the academic hierarchy and is a strong contender to become one of The Seven. Schwarzenegger’s recent performance in The Staircase alongside renowned actors Colin Firth and Toni Collette has wowed fans and showcased his acting prowess.

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

Maddie Phillips plays Cate Dunlap, a third-year student at Godolkin University and a close friend of Jordan and Andre. Cate possesses a unique and highly effective ability – by touching another person, she can force them to carry out any command she gives them. Her independence and self-assurance make her a force to be reckoned with. Cate also plays an important role on campus as one of the most popular supes and has a personal relationship with Luke. Phillips’ previous roles in Ghost Wars and Teenage Bounty Hunters have showcased her versatility as an actress.

The Faculty

Shelley Conn as Dean Indira Shetty

Shelley Conn portrays Dean Indira Shetty, a prestigious figure at Godolkin University. Although she does not possess any superhuman talents, Dean Shetty’s deep knowledge of superhero psychology and her ability to comprehend superheroes’ inner workings and motivations make her an invaluable addition to the institution. Her unwavering commitment is to position Godolkin University at the peak of the academic achievement ladder for supers. Conn’s roles in Bridgerton and Terra Nova have established her as a talented actress.

Clancy Brown as Professor Richard “Rich Brink” Brinkerhoff

Clancy Brown takes on the role of Professor Richard “Rich Brink” Brinkerhoff, a renowned educator at Godolkin University specializing in investigating criminal activity. Professor Brinkerhoff is well-known in the world of superheroes for his role as a guide to notable heroes. His dedication lies in unearthing and cultivating the university’s most promising talents. Brown’s extensive acting career, including roles in The Shawshank Redemption and Thor: Ragnarok, makes him a perfect fit for the role of Professor Brinkerhoff.

Gen V promises to be an exciting and thrilling addition to the superhero genre. With a talented cast and intriguing characters, this spin-off series is sure to captivate audiences and keep them on the edge of their seats. Don’t miss the world premiere on Prime Video on September 29, 2023!