Introduction

Gemini has appointed a new COO with experience in the Indian market following its $24 million investment.

New Leadership

The company has selected Sachin Ranglani to lead its expansion in the country. Rangeliani joined Gemini as Vice President and Head of India in September.

Experience and Background

Rangeliani previously worked for three years as Vice President of Product Management at Indian fintech company Paytm. He also gained experience in major technology companies such as Uber and Amazon.





Expansion Plans

Gemini will locate its engineering center in Gurgaon, near the capital, Delhi. The Indian team will be responsible for various tasks such as compliance, warehousing, security, and payments.

The Gurgaon office currently has 70 employees and is expected to reach 100 employees by the end of the year.

The company is also looking to increase its workforce in the country by hiring technical product managers, people operations, talent acquisition and finance staff, engineers, and lawyers.

They deeply respect and admire the country’s tradition of engineering excellence and consider India a bastion of leading technology talent, Gemini said.

The Gurgaon office will be Gemini’s second largest engineering center after the US-based office, they added.