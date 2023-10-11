Introduction

Galxe has unveiled a comprehensive recovery plan to compensate affected users and enhance security following a Domain Name System (DNS) breach last week.

Addressing Losses and Enhancing Security

Following last week’s security breach, leading web3 community building platform Galxe has unveiled a comprehensive “recovery plan” to address losses incurred by its user base. The initiative aims to provide an organized approach to compensate affected parties and fortify the platform’s security infrastructure.

Galxe’s Commitment to Recovery

We have developed a comprehensive recovery plan to recover from the accident. In addition to the full refund, we add an additional 10% as a commitment of good faith and faith. Read more: https://t.co/y3H79ZrsG3 pic.twitter.com/2W1Z5Esn8F -Galx (@galx) October 10, 2023

Verification Process for Affected Users

Affected users are asked to provide relevant documents, such as screenshots or transaction addresses, to verify their claims. By default, Galxe will direct refunds to users’ original wallet addresses. However, for those who prefer an alternative, the platform has made available a special form to set a different wallet address for the transaction.

Commitment to Security Enhancement

The company expressed its commitment to enhancing security measures, supported by the expertise of senior engineers and specialists in the field of cybersecurity. The hack was caused by a DNS attack on Galxe’s domain name servers on Dynadot. The platform has pledged to refund the amount $396,000 for affected users.

Positive Response and Future Security

Although the hack was a major setback, Galxe’s quick and organized response received praise from the community. Galxe is also actively interacting with any users who have concerns about the security of the platform in the future.

