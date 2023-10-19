After evidence of political affiliations was discovered by an FBI agent, a government witness in the criminal trial of Sam Bankman Freed presented a financial analysis suggesting conspiracy and fraud based on FTX and Alameda bank records.

An FBI analyst as well as a former FTX and Alameda executive testified to Bankman-Fried\’s courtship of the political class that evidence suggests was funded by user deposits.

Previous testimony from the first and second weeks of the trial supported these allegations, with additional accounts saying Bankman-Fried led fraud, conspiracy, money laundering and campaign finance violations.

The FTX founder is currently on trial for defrauding clients and defrauding investors. Bankman-Fried does not face charges of violating campaign rules at press time due to extradition papers signed by Bahamian authorities.

Nishad Singh, who worked closely with the former FTX chairman, pleaded guilty to Federal Election Commission violations committed in cooperation with the defendant, per Inner City Press.

Judge Louis A. commented: Kaplan said he could issue a ruling by mid-November 2023 and could come 90 days later.

Well – the SBF trial continues now with Bankman-Fried\’s Capitol Hill testimony on screen, the morning after his conversations with Bill Clinton and Saudi royals were shown – Inner City Press on https://t.co/LVx1kmrbSf & https:// t.co /K271EdzBTD will be live tweeting, thread below pic.twitter.com/iEGbbDlP4R – Inner City Press (innercitypress) October 18, 2023

FTX was unable to match withdrawals a year before the crash

Prosecutors called Elora Katz, a lobbyist for FTX, and Peter Easton, a financial researcher and consultant with FTX.

While Katz\’s brief testimony established additional links between Bankman-Fried and politicians like Maxine Waters, Easton\’s account touched on the money trail from FTX clients to Alameda that disbursed money to causes with political interests and financed real estate purchases.

The cases mentioned by Easton included a $100 million investment from Alameda Research. The transactions involved Bankman-Fried\’s Paper Bird entity and the funds originated from FTX clients, according to a litigation expert who worked on the Enron case.

Prosecutors also accessed exhibits showing money sent by Alameda and FTX to lenders like BlockFi and Genesis, Bankman-Fried\’s $500 million stake in Robinhood, and money transferred to Anthony Scaramucci\’s Skybridge Capital.

Some of these transactions were processed through Silvergate Bank and Signet, the digital settlement network created by Signature Bank. The bank collapsed in March 2023 after banks flocked to crypto-friendly money houses.

Easton, whose analysis was built with extensive access to the FTX database, pointed to $228 million in real estate purchased with client funds as of June 2022, including a $16.4 million Bahamas estate gifted to Bankman\’s parents, Fred, Joseph Bankman. And Barbara Fried.

The witness confirmed the repayment of loans to cryptocurrency lenders such as Celsius, as well as deposits in decentralized finance protocols such as Abracadabra and Maple Finance, all of which were funded by users of assets held at FTX.

Also, north of $1 billion withdrawn from FTX client balances was allocated to FTT buybacks from rival exchange Binance and a $400 million investment in Modulo, a Bahamas-based hedge fund led by Lily Zhang, a former Bankman-Fried partner.

Easton\’s report said FTX was unable to match client assets 1:1 over the course of a year before the platform crashed.



US prosecutors presented Easton\’s testimony along with screenshots of internal Slack messages and emails showing that Bankman-Fried and other insiders knew about the misuse of customer funds.

A financial forensics analysis compiled by the FBI\’s Paige Owens showed millions sent from Bankman-Fried\’s Prime Trust account and Alameda\’s North Dimesion bank account in Sivergate to super PACs such as House Majority PAC, Protect Our Future PAC and GMI PAC.

These organizations focus on electing officials to American political offices such as the House of Representatives.

The government subpoenaed Google\’s custodian of records to verify Bankman-Fried\’s email details before a witness appeared to testify about the FTX founders\’ private messages on Twitter, now known as X.

The lawyers discussed a specific conversation on November 16, days after FTX filed for bankruptcy, in which Bankman Fried spoke about regulators and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. Bankman-Fried had this conversation with Kelly Piper, a journalist at Vox.

Oh, Vox journalist Kelly Piper\’s DMs are going on trial 🍿 https://t.co/rhG79blPW6 pic.twitter.com/hbLdn4ZWRm – Molly White (@molly0xFFF) October 18, 2023

Federal prosecutors intend to postpone their case for a week starting on October 19, and defense lawyers said that the date set is October 26 to begin the full defense of Bankman-Fried.