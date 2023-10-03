





Fright Krewe: DreamWorks’ First Animated Horror Series

Fright Krewe: DreamWorks’ First Animated Horror Series

DreamWorks is a name that’s always been associated with high-quality, famous animations like Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Shrek, and many more. Even though their work has always been praised for using imaginative, engaging animation to create fantastical worlds and for covering comedy, adventure, drama, and even action, horror is still a new genre for the brand. So, for Halloween this year, DreamWorks is giving fans what they want: a scary adventure with Fright Krewe. Eli Roth and James Frey made the brand-new animated series. It takes place in New Orleans and is about a group of kids who accidentally wake up an old evil spirit and let it use its dark powers. The misfit “krewe” of saviors are given magical powers and told by the spirit of a voodoo queen to fulfill a promise. They must protect their hometown from demons, vampires, and evil spirits. But before they can do anything, they need to get closer to each other.

Even though the plot of Fright Krewe might feel like a classic animated adventure story, the visuals and story will make this show stand out from others in the same genre. First of all, many of DreamWorks’ animated movies and shows, like Kung Fu Panda, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, etc., have dealt with adult ideas even though they are meant for kids. Roth and Frey will take that one step further by writing a horror story called “Fright Krewe” which will be a “gateway” story for new horror fans. As the show’s promotional art shows, there are scary scenes and images, but the story is told from a point of view that bigger kids can understand and enjoy. So, it’s safe to say that the new animated horror story could be the first of its kind in the genre. Fright Krewe is coming out in October, just in time for Halloween. Here’s everything we know about the story, characters, cast, and trailer.

Fright Krewe Cast

Eli Roth

Scott Damian

James Frey

What is the Release Date Of Fright Krewe?

On Monday, October 2, 2023, Fright Krewe will come out. On the day it starts, the animated horror series from DreamWorks will be available to watch on both Hulu and Peacock. With a subscription, you can watch on either of these streaming services and other cartoon DreamWorks shows like Trolls: TrollsTopia, DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms, and more.

Is there a Fright Krewe Trailer?

The original trailer for Fright Krewe, which comes out in September 2023, shows what to expect from DreamWorks’s first horror-only show. The one-and-a-half-minute trailer has some of the animation studio’s famous art styles, but it’s darker and scarier than most of their work. In the beginning of the trailer, we see a strange group of friends going to one of New Orleans’s above-ground graves to look around. When the head of the group, a brave girl who loves scary things, accidentally cuts her finger and bleeds on a tree branch, the blood wakes up evil spirits that have been sleeping for centuries. They also get skills from the spirit of the voodoo queen of New Orleans. And this is how this group of misfits’ journey starts. The art style of Fright Krewe is like that of some of the animator’s other popular projects. It also has elements from classic horror movies, but the story seems very new and different. With magic, strange creatures, action, and teenage friendships, the brand-new series has all the right ingredients for a thrilling horror cartoon that fans will love.

What Is the Plot of ‘Fright Krewe’?

Here’s the official synopsis for Fright Krewe:

Soleil Le Claire, a girl who lives for horror, accidentally breaks a spell on the Tree of Life and unleashes an ancient evil. The spirit of Marie Laveau, the voodoo queen of New Orleans, puts her and four other kids in charge of saving the city from Belial, an ancient demon who feeds on fear. Luckily, they’re not alone, as each kid gets a special gift from the voodoo spirits called Loa. Eventually, they learn their town’s biggest secret: Vampires, rougarous, ghosts, monsters, and demons are real and have secretly lived among humans for decades.

How Many Episodes Are There in ‘Fright Krewe’ Season 1?

The first season of Fright Krewe will have 10 22-minute shows, all of which will be available to stream at the same time on October 2. Here are the shows, as listed on Hulu:

Episode 1: “The Blood Awakening, Pt. 1”

Episode 2: “The Blood Awakening, Pt. 2”

Episode 3: “The Awakening”

Episode 4: “The Haunting”

Episode 5: “The Feast”

Episode 6: “The Swamp”

Episode 7: “The Light”

Episode 8: “The Bait”

Episode 9: “The Trap”

Episode 10: “The War”





ADVERTISEMENT







Fright Krewe: DreamWorks’ First Animated Horror Series

Fright Krewe: DreamWorks’ First Animated Horror Series

DreamWorks is a name that’s always been associated with high-quality, famous animations like Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Shrek, and many more. Even though their work has always been praised for using imaginative, engaging animation to create fantastical worlds and for covering comedy, adventure, drama, and even action, horror is still a new genre for the brand. So, for Halloween this year, DreamWorks is giving fans what they want: a scary adventure with Fright Krewe. Eli Roth and James Frey made the brand-new animated series. It takes place in New Orleans and is about a group of kids who accidentally wake up an old evil spirit and let it use its dark powers. The misfit “krewe” of saviors are given magical powers and told by the spirit of a voodoo queen to fulfill a promise. They must protect their hometown from demons, vampires, and evil spirits. But before they can do anything, they need to get closer to each other.

Even though the plot of Fright Krewe might feel like a classic animated adventure story, the visuals and story will make this show stand out from others in the same genre. First of all, many of DreamWorks’ animated movies and shows, like Kung Fu Panda, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, etc., have dealt with adult ideas even though they are meant for kids. Roth and Frey will take that one step further by writing a horror story called “Fright Krewe” which will be a “gateway” story for new horror fans. As the show’s promotional art shows, there are scary scenes and images, but the story is told from a point of view that bigger kids can understand and enjoy. So, it’s safe to say that the new animated horror story could be the first of its kind in the genre. Fright Krewe is coming out in October, just in time for Halloween. Here’s everything we know about the story, characters, cast, and trailer.

Fright Krewe Cast

Eli Roth

Scott Damian

James Frey

What is the Release Date Of Fright Krewe?

On Monday, October 2, 2023, Fright Krewe will come out. On the day it starts, the animated horror series from DreamWorks will be available to watch on both Hulu and Peacock. With a subscription, you can watch on either of these streaming services and other cartoon DreamWorks shows like Trolls: TrollsTopia, DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms, and more.

Is there a Fright Krewe Trailer?

The original trailer for Fright Krewe, which comes out in September 2023, shows what to expect from DreamWorks’s first horror-only show. The one-and-a-half-minute trailer has some of the animation studio’s famous art styles, but it’s darker and scarier than most of their work. In the beginning of the trailer, we see a strange group of friends going to one of New Orleans’s above-ground graves to look around. When the head of the group, a brave girl who loves scary things, accidentally cuts her finger and bleeds on a tree branch, the blood wakes up evil spirits that have been sleeping for centuries. They also get skills from the spirit of the voodoo queen of New Orleans. And this is how this group of misfits’ journey starts. The art style of Fright Krewe is like that of some of the animator’s other popular projects. It also has elements from classic horror movies, but the story seems very new and different. With magic, strange creatures, action, and teenage friendships, the brand-new series has all the right ingredients for a thrilling horror cartoon that fans will love.

What Is the Plot of ‘Fright Krewe’?

Here’s the official synopsis for Fright Krewe:

Soleil Le Claire, a girl who lives for horror, accidentally breaks a spell on the Tree of Life and unleashes an ancient evil. The spirit of Marie Laveau, the voodoo queen of New Orleans, puts her and four other kids in charge of saving the city from Belial, an ancient demon who feeds on fear. Luckily, they’re not alone, as each kid gets a special gift from the voodoo spirits called Loa. Eventually, they learn their town’s biggest secret: Vampires, rougarous, ghosts, monsters, and demons are real and have secretly lived among humans for decades.

How Many Episodes Are There in ‘Fright Krewe’ Season 1?

The first season of Fright Krewe will have 10 22-minute shows, all of which will be available to stream at the same time on October 2. Here are the shows, as listed on Hulu:

Episode 1: “The Blood Awakening, Pt. 1”

Episode 2: “The Blood Awakening, Pt. 2”

Episode 3: “The Awakening”

Episode 4: “The Haunting”

Episode 5: “The Feast”

Episode 6: “The Swamp”

Episode 7: “The Light”

Episode 8: “The Bait”

Episode 9: “The Trap”

Episode 10: “The War”











Fright Krewe: DreamWorks’ First Animated Horror Series

Fright Krewe: DreamWorks’ First Animated Horror Series

DreamWorks is a name that’s always been associated with high-quality, famous animations like Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Shrek, and many more. Even though their work has always been praised for using imaginative, engaging animation to create fantastical worlds and for covering comedy, adventure, drama, and even action, horror is still a new genre for the brand. So, for Halloween this year, DreamWorks is giving fans what they want: a scary adventure with Fright Krewe. Eli Roth and James Frey made the brand-new animated series. It takes place in New Orleans and is about a group of kids who accidentally wake up an old evil spirit and let it use its dark powers. The misfit “krewe” of saviors are given magical powers and told by the spirit of a voodoo queen to fulfill a promise. They must protect their hometown from demons, vampires, and evil spirits. But before they can do anything, they need to get closer to each other.

Even though the plot of Fright Krewe might feel like a classic animated adventure story, the visuals and story will make this show stand out from others in the same genre. First of all, many of DreamWorks’ animated movies and shows, like Kung Fu Panda, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, etc., have dealt with adult ideas even though they are meant for kids. Roth and Frey will take that one step further by writing a horror story called “Fright Krewe” which will be a “gateway” story for new horror fans. As the show’s promotional art shows, there are scary scenes and images, but the story is told from a point of view that bigger kids can understand and enjoy. So, it’s safe to say that the new animated horror story could be the first of its kind in the genre. Fright Krewe is coming out in October, just in time for Halloween. Here’s everything we know about the story, characters, cast, and trailer.

Fright Krewe Cast

Eli Roth

Scott Damian

James Frey

What is the Release Date Of Fright Krewe?

On Monday, October 2, 2023, Fright Krewe will come out. On the day it starts, the animated horror series from DreamWorks will be available to watch on both Hulu and Peacock. With a subscription, you can watch on either of these streaming services and other cartoon DreamWorks shows like Trolls: TrollsTopia, DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms, and more.

Is there a Fright Krewe Trailer?

The original trailer for Fright Krewe, which comes out in September 2023, shows what to expect from DreamWorks’s first horror-only show. The one-and-a-half-minute trailer has some of the animation studio’s famous art styles, but it’s darker and scarier than most of their work. In the beginning of the trailer, we see a strange group of friends going to one of New Orleans’s above-ground graves to look around. When the head of the group, a brave girl who loves scary things, accidentally cuts her finger and bleeds on a tree branch, the blood wakes up evil spirits that have been sleeping for centuries. They also get skills from the spirit of the voodoo queen of New Orleans. And this is how this group of misfits’ journey starts. The art style of Fright Krewe is like that of some of the animator’s other popular projects. It also has elements from classic horror movies, but the story seems very new and different. With magic, strange creatures, action, and teenage friendships, the brand-new series has all the right ingredients for a thrilling horror cartoon that fans will love.

What Is the Plot of ‘Fright Krewe’?

Here’s the official synopsis for Fright Krewe:

Soleil Le Claire, a girl who lives for horror, accidentally breaks a spell on the Tree of Life and unleashes an ancient evil. The spirit of Marie Laveau, the voodoo queen of New Orleans, puts her and four other kids in charge of saving the city from Belial, an ancient demon who feeds on fear. Luckily, they’re not alone, as each kid gets a special gift from the voodoo spirits called Loa. Eventually, they learn their town’s biggest secret: Vampires, rougarous, ghosts, monsters, and demons are real and have secretly lived among humans for decades.

How Many Episodes Are There in ‘Fright Krewe’ Season 1?

The first season of Fright Krewe will have 10 22-minute shows, all of which will be available to stream at the same time on October 2. Here are the shows, as listed on Hulu:

Episode 1: “The Blood Awakening, Pt. 1”

Episode 2: “The Blood Awakening, Pt. 2”

Episode 3: “The Awakening”

Episode 4: “The Haunting”

Episode 5: “The Feast”

Episode 6: “The Swamp”

Episode 7: “The Light”

Episode 8: “The Bait”

Episode 9: “The Trap”

Episode 10: “The War”





ADVERTISEMENT







Fright Krewe: DreamWorks’ First Animated Horror Series

Fright Krewe: DreamWorks’ First Animated Horror Series

DreamWorks is a name that’s always been associated with high-quality, famous animations like Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Shrek, and many more. Even though their work has always been praised for using imaginative, engaging animation to create fantastical worlds and for covering comedy, adventure, drama, and even action, horror is still a new genre for the brand. So, for Halloween this year, DreamWorks is giving fans what they want: a scary adventure with Fright Krewe. Eli Roth and James Frey made the brand-new animated series. It takes place in New Orleans and is about a group of kids who accidentally wake up an old evil spirit and let it use its dark powers. The misfit “krewe” of saviors are given magical powers and told by the spirit of a voodoo queen to fulfill a promise. They must protect their hometown from demons, vampires, and evil spirits. But before they can do anything, they need to get closer to each other.

Even though the plot of Fright Krewe might feel like a classic animated adventure story, the visuals and story will make this show stand out from others in the same genre. First of all, many of DreamWorks’ animated movies and shows, like Kung Fu Panda, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, etc., have dealt with adult ideas even though they are meant for kids. Roth and Frey will take that one step further by writing a horror story called “Fright Krewe” which will be a “gateway” story for new horror fans. As the show’s promotional art shows, there are scary scenes and images, but the story is told from a point of view that bigger kids can understand and enjoy. So, it’s safe to say that the new animated horror story could be the first of its kind in the genre. Fright Krewe is coming out in October, just in time for Halloween. Here’s everything we know about the story, characters, cast, and trailer.

Fright Krewe Cast

Eli Roth

Scott Damian

James Frey

What is the Release Date Of Fright Krewe?

On Monday, October 2, 2023, Fright Krewe will come out. On the day it starts, the animated horror series from DreamWorks will be available to watch on both Hulu and Peacock. With a subscription, you can watch on either of these streaming services and other cartoon DreamWorks shows like Trolls: TrollsTopia, DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms, and more.

Is there a Fright Krewe Trailer?

The original trailer for Fright Krewe, which comes out in September 2023, shows what to expect from DreamWorks’s first horror-only show. The one-and-a-half-minute trailer has some of the animation studio’s famous art styles, but it’s darker and scarier than most of their work. In the beginning of the trailer, we see a strange group of friends going to one of New Orleans’s above-ground graves to look around. When the head of the group, a brave girl who loves scary things, accidentally cuts her finger and bleeds on a tree branch, the blood wakes up evil spirits that have been sleeping for centuries. They also get skills from the spirit of the voodoo queen of New Orleans. And this is how this group of misfits’ journey starts. The art style of Fright Krewe is like that of some of the animator’s other popular projects. It also has elements from classic horror movies, but the story seems very new and different. With magic, strange creatures, action, and teenage friendships, the brand-new series has all the right ingredients for a thrilling horror cartoon that fans will love.

What Is the Plot of ‘Fright Krewe’?

Here’s the official synopsis for Fright Krewe:

Soleil Le Claire, a girl who lives for horror, accidentally breaks a spell on the Tree of Life and unleashes an ancient evil. The spirit of Marie Laveau, the voodoo queen of New Orleans, puts her and four other kids in charge of saving the city from Belial, an ancient demon who feeds on fear. Luckily, they’re not alone, as each kid gets a special gift from the voodoo spirits called Loa. Eventually, they learn their town’s biggest secret: Vampires, rougarous, ghosts, monsters, and demons are real and have secretly lived among humans for decades.

How Many Episodes Are There in ‘Fright Krewe’ Season 1?

The first season of Fright Krewe will have 10 22-minute shows, all of which will be available to stream at the same time on October 2. Here are the shows, as listed on Hulu:

Episode 1: “The Blood Awakening, Pt. 1”

Episode 2: “The Blood Awakening, Pt. 2”

Episode 3: “The Awakening”

Episode 4: “The Haunting”

Episode 5: “The Feast”

Episode 6: “The Swamp”

Episode 7: “The Light”

Episode 8: “The Bait”

Episode 9: “The Trap”

Episode 10: “The War”











Fright Krewe: DreamWorks’ First Animated Horror Series

Fright Krewe: DreamWorks’ First Animated Horror Series

DreamWorks is a name that’s always been associated with high-quality, famous animations like Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Shrek, and many more. Even though their work has always been praised for using imaginative, engaging animation to create fantastical worlds and for covering comedy, adventure, drama, and even action, horror is still a new genre for the brand. So, for Halloween this year, DreamWorks is giving fans what they want: a scary adventure with Fright Krewe. Eli Roth and James Frey made the brand-new animated series. It takes place in New Orleans and is about a group of kids who accidentally wake up an old evil spirit and let it use its dark powers. The misfit “krewe” of saviors are given magical powers and told by the spirit of a voodoo queen to fulfill a promise. They must protect their hometown from demons, vampires, and evil spirits. But before they can do anything, they need to get closer to each other.

Even though the plot of Fright Krewe might feel like a classic animated adventure story, the visuals and story will make this show stand out from others in the same genre. First of all, many of DreamWorks’ animated movies and shows, like Kung Fu Panda, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, etc., have dealt with adult ideas even though they are meant for kids. Roth and Frey will take that one step further by writing a horror story called “Fright Krewe” which will be a “gateway” story for new horror fans. As the show’s promotional art shows, there are scary scenes and images, but the story is told from a point of view that bigger kids can understand and enjoy. So, it’s safe to say that the new animated horror story could be the first of its kind in the genre. Fright Krewe is coming out in October, just in time for Halloween. Here’s everything we know about the story, characters, cast, and trailer.

Fright Krewe Cast

Eli Roth

Scott Damian

James Frey

What is the Release Date Of Fright Krewe?

On Monday, October 2, 2023, Fright Krewe will come out. On the day it starts, the animated horror series from DreamWorks will be available to watch on both Hulu and Peacock. With a subscription, you can watch on either of these streaming services and other cartoon DreamWorks shows like Trolls: TrollsTopia, DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms, and more.

Is there a Fright Krewe Trailer?

The original trailer for Fright Krewe, which comes out in September 2023, shows what to expect from DreamWorks’s first horror-only show. The one-and-a-half-minute trailer has some of the animation studio’s famous art styles, but it’s darker and scarier than most of their work. In the beginning of the trailer, we see a strange group of friends going to one of New Orleans’s above-ground graves to look around. When the head of the group, a brave girl who loves scary things, accidentally cuts her finger and bleeds on a tree branch, the blood wakes up evil spirits that have been sleeping for centuries. They also get skills from the spirit of the voodoo queen of New Orleans. And this is how this group of misfits’ journey starts. The art style of Fright Krewe is like that of some of the animator’s other popular projects. It also has elements from classic horror movies, but the story seems very new and different. With magic, strange creatures, action, and teenage friendships, the brand-new series has all the right ingredients for a thrilling horror cartoon that fans will love.

What Is the Plot of ‘Fright Krewe’?

Here’s the official synopsis for Fright Krewe:

Soleil Le Claire, a girl who lives for horror, accidentally breaks a spell on the Tree of Life and unleashes an ancient evil. The spirit of Marie Laveau, the voodoo queen of New Orleans, puts her and four other kids in charge of saving the city from Belial, an ancient demon who feeds on fear. Luckily, they’re not alone, as each kid gets a special gift from the voodoo spirits called Loa. Eventually, they learn their town’s biggest secret: Vampires, rougarous, ghosts, monsters, and demons are real and have secretly lived among humans for decades.

How Many Episodes Are There in ‘Fright Krewe’ Season 1?

The first season of Fright Krewe will have 10 22-minute shows, all of which will be available to stream at the same time on October 2. Here are the shows, as listed on Hulu:

Episode 1: “The Blood Awakening, Pt. 1”

Episode 2: “The Blood Awakening, Pt. 2”

Episode 3: “The Awakening”

Episode 4: “The Haunting”

Episode 5: “The Feast”

Episode 6: “The Swamp”

Episode 7: “The Light”

Episode 8: “The Bait”

Episode 9: “The Trap”

Episode 10: “The War”





ADVERTISEMENT







Fright Krewe: DreamWorks’ First Animated Horror Series

Fright Krewe: DreamWorks’ First Animated Horror Series

DreamWorks is a name that’s always been associated with high-quality, famous animations like Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Shrek, and many more. Even though their work has always been praised for using imaginative, engaging animation to create fantastical worlds and for covering comedy, adventure, drama, and even action, horror is still a new genre for the brand. So, for Halloween this year, DreamWorks is giving fans what they want: a scary adventure with Fright Krewe. Eli Roth and James Frey made the brand-new animated series. It takes place in New Orleans and is about a group of kids who accidentally wake up an old evil spirit and let it use its dark powers. The misfit “krewe” of saviors are given magical powers and told by the spirit of a voodoo queen to fulfill a promise. They must protect their hometown from demons, vampires, and evil spirits. But before they can do anything, they need to get closer to each other.

Even though the plot of Fright Krewe might feel like a classic animated adventure story, the visuals and story will make this show stand out from others in the same genre. First of all, many of DreamWorks’ animated movies and shows, like Kung Fu Panda, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, etc., have dealt with adult ideas even though they are meant for kids. Roth and Frey will take that one step further by writing a horror story called “Fright Krewe” which will be a “gateway” story for new horror fans. As the show’s promotional art shows, there are scary scenes and images, but the story is told from a point of view that bigger kids can understand and enjoy. So, it’s safe to say that the new animated horror story could be the first of its kind in the genre. Fright Krewe is coming out in October, just in time for Halloween. Here’s everything we know about the story, characters, cast, and trailer.

Fright Krewe Cast

Eli Roth

Scott Damian

James Frey

What is the Release Date Of Fright Krewe?

On Monday, October 2, 2023, Fright Krewe will come out. On the day it starts, the animated horror series from DreamWorks will be available to watch on both Hulu and Peacock. With a subscription, you can watch on either of these streaming services and other cartoon DreamWorks shows like Trolls: TrollsTopia, DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms, and more.

Is there a Fright Krewe Trailer?

The original trailer for Fright Krewe, which comes out in September 2023, shows what to expect from DreamWorks’s first horror-only show. The one-and-a-half-minute trailer has some of the animation studio’s famous art styles, but it’s darker and scarier than most of their work. In the beginning of the trailer, we see a strange group of friends going to one of New Orleans’s above-ground graves to look around. When the head of the group, a brave girl who loves scary things, accidentally cuts her finger and bleeds on a tree branch, the blood wakes up evil spirits that have been sleeping for centuries. They also get skills from the spirit of the voodoo queen of New Orleans. And this is how this group of misfits’ journey starts. The art style of Fright Krewe is like that of some of the animator’s other popular projects. It also has elements from classic horror movies, but the story seems very new and different. With magic, strange creatures, action, and teenage friendships, the brand-new series has all the right ingredients for a thrilling horror cartoon that fans will love.

What Is the Plot of ‘Fright Krewe’?

Here’s the official synopsis for Fright Krewe:

Soleil Le Claire, a girl who lives for horror, accidentally breaks a spell on the Tree of Life and unleashes an ancient evil. The spirit of Marie Laveau, the voodoo queen of New Orleans, puts her and four other kids in charge of saving the city from Belial, an ancient demon who feeds on fear. Luckily, they’re not alone, as each kid gets a special gift from the voodoo spirits called Loa. Eventually, they learn their town’s biggest secret: Vampires, rougarous, ghosts, monsters, and demons are real and have secretly lived among humans for decades.

How Many Episodes Are There in ‘Fright Krewe’ Season 1?

The first season of Fright Krewe will have 10 22-minute shows, all of which will be available to stream at the same time on October 2. Here are the shows, as listed on Hulu:

Episode 1: “The Blood Awakening, Pt. 1”

Episode 2: “The Blood Awakening, Pt. 2”

Episode 3: “The Awakening”

Episode 4: “The Haunting”

Episode 5: “The Feast”

Episode 6: “The Swamp”

Episode 7: “The Light”

Episode 8: “The Bait”

Episode 9: “The Trap”

Episode 10: “The War”











Fright Krewe: DreamWorks’ First Animated Horror Series

Fright Krewe: DreamWorks’ First Animated Horror Series

DreamWorks is a name that’s always been associated with high-quality, famous animations like Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Shrek, and many more. Even though their work has always been praised for using imaginative, engaging animation to create fantastical worlds and for covering comedy, adventure, drama, and even action, horror is still a new genre for the brand. So, for Halloween this year, DreamWorks is giving fans what they want: a scary adventure with Fright Krewe. Eli Roth and James Frey made the brand-new animated series. It takes place in New Orleans and is about a group of kids who accidentally wake up an old evil spirit and let it use its dark powers. The misfit “krewe” of saviors are given magical powers and told by the spirit of a voodoo queen to fulfill a promise. They must protect their hometown from demons, vampires, and evil spirits. But before they can do anything, they need to get closer to each other.

Even though the plot of Fright Krewe might feel like a classic animated adventure story, the visuals and story will make this show stand out from others in the same genre. First of all, many of DreamWorks’ animated movies and shows, like Kung Fu Panda, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, etc., have dealt with adult ideas even though they are meant for kids. Roth and Frey will take that one step further by writing a horror story called “Fright Krewe” which will be a “gateway” story for new horror fans. As the show’s promotional art shows, there are scary scenes and images, but the story is told from a point of view that bigger kids can understand and enjoy. So, it’s safe to say that the new animated horror story could be the first of its kind in the genre. Fright Krewe is coming out in October, just in time for Halloween. Here’s everything we know about the story, characters, cast, and trailer.

Fright Krewe Cast

Eli Roth

Scott Damian

James Frey

What is the Release Date Of Fright Krewe?

On Monday, October 2, 2023, Fright Krewe will come out. On the day it starts, the animated horror series from DreamWorks will be available to watch on both Hulu and Peacock. With a subscription, you can watch on either of these streaming services and other cartoon DreamWorks shows like Trolls: TrollsTopia, DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms, and more.

Is there a Fright Krewe Trailer?

The original trailer for Fright Krewe, which comes out in September 2023, shows what to expect from DreamWorks’s first horror-only show. The one-and-a-half-minute trailer has some of the animation studio’s famous art styles, but it’s darker and scarier than most of their work. In the beginning of the trailer, we see a strange group of friends going to one of New Orleans’s above-ground graves to look around. When the head of the group, a brave girl who loves scary things, accidentally cuts her finger and bleeds on a tree branch, the blood wakes up evil spirits that have been sleeping for centuries. They also get skills from the spirit of the voodoo queen of New Orleans. And this is how this group of misfits’ journey starts. The art style of Fright Krewe is like that of some of the animator’s other popular projects. It also has elements from classic horror movies, but the story seems very new and different. With magic, strange creatures, action, and teenage friendships, the brand-new series has all the right ingredients for a thrilling horror cartoon that fans will love.

What Is the Plot of ‘Fright Krewe’?

Here’s the official synopsis for Fright Krewe:

Soleil Le Claire, a girl who lives for horror, accidentally breaks a spell on the Tree of Life and unleashes an ancient evil. The spirit of Marie Laveau, the voodoo queen of New Orleans, puts her and four other kids in charge of saving the city from Belial, an ancient demon who feeds on fear. Luckily, they’re not alone, as each kid gets a special gift from the voodoo spirits called Loa. Eventually, they learn their town’s biggest secret: Vampires, rougarous, ghosts, monsters, and demons are real and have secretly lived among humans for decades.

How Many Episodes Are There in ‘Fright Krewe’ Season 1?

The first season of Fright Krewe will have 10 22-minute shows, all of which will be available to stream at the same time on October 2. Here are the shows, as listed on Hulu:

Episode 1: “The Blood Awakening, Pt. 1”

Episode 2: “The Blood Awakening, Pt. 2”

Episode 3: “The Awakening”

Episode 4: “The Haunting”

Episode 5: “The Feast”

Episode 6: “The Swamp”

Episode 7: “The Light”

Episode 8: “The Bait”

Episode 9: “The Trap”

Episode 10: “The War”





ADVERTISEMENT







Fright Krewe: DreamWorks’ First Animated Horror Series

Fright Krewe: DreamWorks’ First Animated Horror Series

DreamWorks is a name that’s always been associated with high-quality, famous animations like Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Shrek, and many more. Even though their work has always been praised for using imaginative, engaging animation to create fantastical worlds and for covering comedy, adventure, drama, and even action, horror is still a new genre for the brand. So, for Halloween this year, DreamWorks is giving fans what they want: a scary adventure with Fright Krewe. Eli Roth and James Frey made the brand-new animated series. It takes place in New Orleans and is about a group of kids who accidentally wake up an old evil spirit and let it use its dark powers. The misfit “krewe” of saviors are given magical powers and told by the spirit of a voodoo queen to fulfill a promise. They must protect their hometown from demons, vampires, and evil spirits. But before they can do anything, they need to get closer to each other.

Even though the plot of Fright Krewe might feel like a classic animated adventure story, the visuals and story will make this show stand out from others in the same genre. First of all, many of DreamWorks’ animated movies and shows, like Kung Fu Panda, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, etc., have dealt with adult ideas even though they are meant for kids. Roth and Frey will take that one step further by writing a horror story called “Fright Krewe” which will be a “gateway” story for new horror fans. As the show’s promotional art shows, there are scary scenes and images, but the story is told from a point of view that bigger kids can understand and enjoy. So, it’s safe to say that the new animated horror story could be the first of its kind in the genre. Fright Krewe is coming out in October, just in time for Halloween. Here’s everything we know about the story, characters, cast, and trailer.

Fright Krewe Cast

Eli Roth

Scott Damian

James Frey

What is the Release Date Of Fright Krewe?

On Monday, October 2, 2023, Fright Krewe will come out. On the day it starts, the animated horror series from DreamWorks will be available to watch on both Hulu and Peacock. With a subscription, you can watch on either of these streaming services and other cartoon DreamWorks shows like Trolls: TrollsTopia, DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms, and more.

Is there a Fright Krewe Trailer?

The original trailer for Fright Krewe, which comes out in September 2023, shows what to expect from DreamWorks’s first horror-only show. The one-and-a-half-minute trailer has some of the animation studio’s famous art styles, but it’s darker and scarier than most of their work. In the beginning of the trailer, we see a strange group of friends going to one of New Orleans’s above-ground graves to look around. When the head of the group, a brave girl who loves scary things, accidentally cuts her finger and bleeds on a tree branch, the blood wakes up evil spirits that have been sleeping for centuries. They also get skills from the spirit of the voodoo queen of New Orleans. And this is how this group of misfits’ journey starts. The art style of Fright Krewe is like that of some of the animator’s other popular projects. It also has elements from classic horror movies, but the story seems very new and different. With magic, strange creatures, action, and teenage friendships, the brand-new series has all the right ingredients for a thrilling horror cartoon that fans will love.

What Is the Plot of ‘Fright Krewe’?

Here’s the official synopsis for Fright Krewe:

Soleil Le Claire, a girl who lives for horror, accidentally breaks a spell on the Tree of Life and unleashes an ancient evil. The spirit of Marie Laveau, the voodoo queen of New Orleans, puts her and four other kids in charge of saving the city from Belial, an ancient demon who feeds on fear. Luckily, they’re not alone, as each kid gets a special gift from the voodoo spirits called Loa. Eventually, they learn their town’s biggest secret: Vampires, rougarous, ghosts, monsters, and demons are real and have secretly lived among humans for decades.

How Many Episodes Are There in ‘Fright Krewe’ Season 1?

The first season of Fright Krewe will have 10 22-minute shows, all of which will be available to stream at the same time on October 2. Here are the shows, as listed on Hulu:

Episode 1: “The Blood Awakening, Pt. 1”

Episode 2: “The Blood Awakening, Pt. 2”

Episode 3: “The Awakening”

Episode 4: “The Haunting”

Episode 5: “The Feast”

Episode 6: “The Swamp”

Episode 7: “The Light”

Episode 8: “The Bait”

Episode 9: “The Trap”

Episode 10: “The War”



