Apple’s iPhone Supplier, Foxconn, Focuses on Specialty Chips Instead of Cutting-Edge Technology
Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai, the official iPhone supplier for Apple, has stated that its semiconductor strategy is to prioritize the production of “specialty chips” rather than competing in the field of cutting-edge chips.
Chiang Shang-Yi, the chief strategy officer for semiconductors at Hon Hai Technology Group, revealed in an interview with that they do not aim to pursue the most advanced technology. Instead, they focus on specialty technology that is used in sectors like automotive and the Internet of Things (IoT). Specialty chips for automotive purposes are typically made using more mature technology such as 28-nanometer or larger chips.
The term “nanometer” refers to the size of individual transistors on a chip. Smaller transistors result in more powerful and efficient chips, but they are also more difficult to develop.
Meanwhile, companies like TSMC from Taiwan and Samsung from South Korea are racing to produce highly advanced 2-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. Chiang stated that Hon Hai is not trying to compete in this space, as they would be too late to the game. Instead, they are focusing on managing the supply chain and developing specialty technology.
Hon Hai Technology Group, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer responsible for assembling Apple’s iPhones, has recently ventured into the semiconductor and electric vehicle (EV) industries.
“Our strategy is we attack all.”
Jun Seki
Hon Hai’s chief strategy officer for EVs
Regarding EVs, Jun Seki, Hon Hai’s chief strategy officer for EVs, stated that their strategy is to attack all areas, including components, modules, platforms, contract design, and manufacturing services. By focusing on these different aspects, they aim to make their costs more competitive compared to traditional auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
While Hon Hai has announced EV prototypes in collaboration with Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor, they currently produce only a small number of EVs. However, they have set a goal of capturing a 5% market share globally by 2025.
The global EV market is highly competitive, with major players such as Tesla, BYD, and Volkswagen holding a 42% market share, according to Counterpoint Research.
Challenges in Entering the Semiconductor Market
Foxconn’s entry into the semiconductor industry has faced difficulties, highlighting the challenges for new players trying to compete in a market dominated by experienced firms with complex supply chains.
Earlier this year, Foxconn withdrew from a joint venture with Indian conglomerate Vedanta to establish a semiconductor and display production plant in India. The CEO and chairman of Hon Hai, Young Liu, stated that although some may consider it a failure, discussions with the government are ongoing, and they are still working to find ways to gain government support for their proposal.
We have a little bit of everything. There’s a good reason for that. If you do a little bit in everything, you know what’s going on in that area.
Chiang Shang-Yi
Chief strategy officer for semiconductors
Hon Hai’s CEO, Young Liu, mentioned that they have been collaborating with countries like India, Indonesia, and Thailand in their EV-related ventures. They also emphasize the importance of focusing on the entire supply chain to gain a better understanding of the market and manage potential shortages, as demonstrated by the recent global chip shortage.