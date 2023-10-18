Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai, the official iPhone supplier for Apple, has stated that its semiconductor strategy is to prioritize the production of “specialty chips” rather than competing in the field of cutting-edge chips.

Chiang Shang-Yi, the chief strategy officer for semiconductors at Hon Hai Technology Group, revealed in an interview with that they do not aim to pursue the most advanced technology. Instead, they focus on specialty technology that is used in sectors like automotive and the Internet of Things (IoT). Specialty chips for automotive purposes are typically made using more mature technology such as 28-nanometer or larger chips.

The term “nanometer” refers to the size of individual transistors on a chip. Smaller transistors result in more powerful and efficient chips, but they are also more difficult to develop.

Meanwhile, companies like TSMC from Taiwan and Samsung from South Korea are racing to produce highly advanced 2-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. Chiang stated that Hon Hai is not trying to compete in this space, as they would be too late to the game. Instead, they are focusing on managing the supply chain and developing specialty technology.

Hon Hai Technology Group, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer responsible for assembling Apple’s iPhones, has recently ventured into the semiconductor and electric vehicle (EV) industries.