Crime procedural shows have been a staple of television for a long time. No matter how many spin-offs of Law & Order or NCIS there are, people are always interested in the “case of the week” format, which has led to thousands of shows over many seasons. The genre also makes many found families out of the research teams, which the audience cares about, especially when there is a life-threatening threat. With so many crime serial shows out there, it can be hard for a new one to bring something new to the table so that people will watch. Found, a crime thriller by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, is NBC’s new show for the fall that they hope will bring in viewers.

The idea was first a “put pilot” for the ABC network, which started working on it in August 2019. But NBC ended up ordering the pilot for the series in January 2022, and two months later, Shanola Hampton (Shameless) was cast in the main part. Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Saved by the Bell) joined the group in April 2022, just before NBC gave the show a full order. Production started in the last quarter of 2022 and went through the first quarter of 2023. This was thanks to a good change in the scheduling that moved the show’s premiere from the middle of the season to the beginning of the season. Now that the new TV season has started, fans will soon be able to watch Found. You won’t have to keep looking for clues because the helpful guide below has everything you need to know about the new crime show Found.

Found Cast

What is the Release Date Of Found?

The show was supposed to start airing in February, but that didn’t happen. But in January, it was said that the show would not start until the Fall. The new date is Tuesday, October 3, at 10/9c. Then, every Tuesday after that, there will be a new show.

Is There a Trailer for Found?

NBC came out with the original trailer on September 12. It starts with a flashback of Shanola Hampton’s character, Gabi, as a girl who was taken by Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s character, but managed to get away. Gabi went on to become a well-known recovery expert who helps find missing people, much to the police’s dismay. She puts together a group of people who are just as eager to find other lost people. No one knows, though, that Gabi’s way of finding people is really crazy because she has a scary deal with her former kidnapper, who is now trapped and works as a consultant to help her understand how kidnappers and crooks think. We got a new “First Look” movie for Found on September 20. It took us behind the scenes with the cast to learn more about the show’s world. Look at it here:

How Many Episodes Does ‘Found’ Season 1 Have?

NBC put in an order for 13 shows for the first season. The season will go on until a possible mid-season surprise, which could happen before the holidays at the end of the year. From January 2024 on, it will finish the second half of the series. From NBC news releases, here are the names and air dates of the episodes.

Episode 1: “Pilot” – October 3, 2023

Episode 2: “Missing While Sinning” – October 10, 2023

Episode 3: “Missing While Widowed” – October 17, 2023

Episode 4: “Missing While A Pawn” – October 24, 2023

Episode 5: “Missing While Undocumented” – October 31, 2023

What’s the Plot of ‘Found’ Plot?

Found is a new crime procedural show on network TV. This time, it’s about people who have gone missing. Here is the official tagline for the series:

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (series star and producer Shanola Hampton) — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.