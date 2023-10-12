Forza Motorsport and its Performance on Steam

The popularity of Forza Motorsport on Steam seems to be quite low, with only a small number of users playing the game simultaneously. However, it’s important to take into account the various factors that may have affected its launch and popularity, such as the option for cross-purchase from the Microsoft Store and its inclusion in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

Availability on Microsoft Platforms

Right from its initial release, Forza Motorsport has been available for free to subscribers of Microsoft’s service on both Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Microsoft Store. This means that users who are already subscribed to Microsoft’s services can enjoy the game without any additional cost. Even for non-subscribers, purchasing and playing the game from the Microsoft Store might be a preferable option compared to the Valve store, as cross-buying the game provides a console version at the same price.

Steam Performance and Player Count

Considering all these factors, it is understandable that the game hasn’t performed well on Steam. As of now, there are approximately 2000 concurrent users playing the game on Steam, with a peak of around 4700 players. However, it’s worth noting that this doesn’t necessarily indicate failure on Microsoft platforms, as official data regarding its performance there is currently unavailable.

Review and Further Information

