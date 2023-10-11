A new update has been released for Forza Horizon 5 Update. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Forza Horizon 5 Update is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
New Features (Available from October 10th)
- Drift Camera (Chase View)
- Additional Eliminator Starter Car – 2010 Nissan Tsuru
- 15 Día de Muertos EventLab props
- 13 Achievements
- 2 Día De Muertos Player Badges
- 1 Día De Muertos Accolade
- 3 Cosmetics Items: 1 Forza Motorsport Race Suit, 2 Día De Muertos Outfits
- Forza Motorsport Race Suit: delivered to all players through an in-game message on October 10th
- Día De Muertos Outfits: delivered to all players through in-game message on November 2nd
“Día De Muertos” Limited Timed Series Features (Available from October 12th until November 9th)
- Evolving World: Día De Muertos Decorations
- Evolving World: Día De Muertos Drone Show
- Evolving World: Tank Mariachi collectible (also available in EventLab as a standalone prop)
Unlockable cars
- 4 Festival Playlist Reward Cars (Available from October 12th onwards)
- 2010 Nissan Tsuru
- 2023 Meyers Manx 2.0
- 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
- 1951 Porsche 356 SL
“Super Speed Car Pack” cars (Available from October 10th – Not included with the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass, Standard, Deluxe or Premium Editions)
- 2019 Elemental RP1
- 2020 KTM X-Bow GT2
- 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
- 2022 Volkswagen Golf R
Bug fixes and changes
General
- Fixed an issue where ASL/BSL videos were missing from some Horizon Stories (Anniversary, Made in Mexico, Drift Club, Horizon Wilds)
- Fixed an issue where on some occasions, photos were saved with visible guidelines (Bug ID 3909725)
- Players can now play EventLab events on other tracks via the Pause Menu and will be travelled to that track before playing the event.
- General performance and stability fixes
EventLab
- Prefab Menu now includes a manually curated Featured tab
- Added ability to filter via track when searching for EventLab events
- Developer’s Notes: As this feature has been added with this update, it will work with Blueprints created from this Series Update onwards.
- Improvements made to Snap node cull distance when working with large props
- Improvements made to Attachment Nodes which could disappear or be unable to attach to other nodes
- Fixed an issue where props could randomly move when in placement mode (Bug ID 3904521)
- Fixed an issue where the Prefab’s thumbnail unintendedly changed when moving or copying that Prefab (Bug ID 3909177)
- Fixed an issue where the number of likes and downloads of a Prefab was not correctly updated in My Prefabs menu (Bug ID 3907615)
- Fixed an issue in EventLab Island where the Event map pin image was missing on the Map and Mini Map (Bug ID 3906978)
- Fixed an issue where editing a route with Red or Blue checkpoint flares could make them immovable and, upon any other edit, could change their flag type (Bug ID 3906986)
- Fixed an issue where the prefab thumbnail camera would be placed in a poor position (Bug ID 3907060)
- Fixed an issue where sometimes players could experience graphic corruption on EventLab Island when accessing playing through XCloud (Bug ID 3910733)
Cars
- Fixed an issue with the 2021 BMW M3 where exterior windows couldn’t be tinted (Bug ID 3910439)
- Fixed an issue with the 2021 BMW M4 where the driver was incorrectly placed inside the car (Bug ID 3910518)
- Fixed an issue with the 2015 BMW i8 where the AC Schnitzer widebody kit removed mirrors in cockpit view (Bug ID 3910518)
- Fixed an issue with the 2018 BMW M5 where the AC Schnitzer spoiler was clipping through the rear boot while in ForzaVista (Bug ID 3910433)
- Fixed an issue with the 1996 BMW 850CSi where vinyl was incorrectly mapped when using the widebody kit (Bug ID 3910522)
Source: Forza Horizon 5