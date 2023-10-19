A new update has been released for Fortnite Update 1.000.115. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Fortnite Update 1.000.115 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
GENERAL TOP ISSUES:
- The top navigation bar in the lobby may overlap the V-Bucks display
- Player icons may not update in the friends menu.
- Players may get stuck in build mode
- ‘Earn XP in Creator Made Experiences’ quests not progressing.
- The “Sweet!” emote is not behaving properly.
- The exclamation mark above the Quest tab may not clear.
- Some trees are not rendering correctly
BATTLE ROYALE TOP ISSUES:
- Players sometimes experience a long loading screen when loading into the Battle Bus, and may complete the loading screen while already skydiving.
- Fortnite Career Page is not displaying the correct information.