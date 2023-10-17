Former FTX Engineer Testifies About Meetings with Sam Bankman-Fried
Background
In a court testimony, former FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh shared details about two one-on-one meetings he had with Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX. Singh explained that these meetings were rare as he would usually have only one private meeting with Bankman-Fried per year. The purpose of the meetings was to discuss the dire financial situation of the crypto firm.
First Meeting
Singh requested the first meeting after learning from a text exchange with Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang that Alameda, the sister hedge fund of FTX, was borrowing $13 billion from FTX. Prior to this, Singh believed that FTX’s assets exceeded its liabilities. The meeting took place on the rooftop deck at the Orchid, a residential building in the Bahamas where the FTX and Alameda teams resided.
Singh, who is cooperating with the prosecution, pleaded guilty to several charges in February. Bankman-Fried, on the other hand, pleaded not guilty to the seven criminal fraud charges he faces.
Discussion during the First Meeting
During the hour-long conversation, Singh expressed concern about the net asset value (NAV) situation, which prompted the meeting. Bankman-Fried reassured Singh, stating that NAV was “super positive” and downplayed any worries. However, when asked about the $13 billion that Alameda couldn’t pay back, Bankman-Fried acknowledged the shortfall and stressed the importance of focusing on what the company could deliver. He mentioned that FTX could quickly deliver $5 billion and potentially more in the coming weeks to months.
Bankman-Fried also mentioned that Alameda could sell assets and FTX could raise money from investors. He highlighted the upcoming launch of FTX’s U.S. futures as a positive development for the business. Singh expressed his frustration and asked Bankman-Fried to curb spending, to which Bankman-Fried agreed. Singh testified that he felt betrayed by the company and considered leaving but was unsure of the consequences.
Second Meeting
Singh described a second meeting that took place after Bankman-Fried returned from the Middle East. It occurred in Bankman-Fried’s second Bahamas apartment, known as the Gemini 1D apartment. Singh contemplated quitting but instead asked Bankman-Fried about the overseas trip’s outcome.
Bankman-Fried mentioned the possibility of obtaining another $5 billion but did not provide a clear plan for filling the $13 billion hole. He emphasized the importance of FTX’s success and regarded Singh as a key player in achieving it. Singh noted Bankman-Fried’s tense demeanor during the conversation.
Singh told the jury that he potentially faces 75 years in prison but hopes to avoid jail time.
