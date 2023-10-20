Former cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried and his associates have been revealed to have donated $50 million to politically active groups that do not disclose their donors. These documents, recently made public by prosecutors, shed light on Bankman-Fried’s contributions to “dark money” organizations. Bankman-Fried, his cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and his former colleagues donated to various nonprofits aligned with both Republican and Democratic senators, as well as lesser-known groups that have quietly influenced politics.

The evidence also reveals that Bankman-Fried used a private chat called “Donation Processing” to request certain contributions be made in someone else’s name. Bankman-Fried’s mother, Barbara Fried, also encouraged donations to be made in someone else’s name, according to evidence from a lawsuit. Bankman-Fried is currently on trial for federal fraud charges and allegedly using FTX customer funds to finance political giving during the 2022 midterms.

Bankman-Fried has admitted to making “dark” contributions to Republican-leaning organizations while publicly portraying himself as aligned with the Democratic Party. However, he also registered over $36 million in donations to Democratic campaigns and groups that disclose their donors. Bankman-Fried has been a vocal advocate for cryptocurrency in Washington, D.C., directly lobbying lawmakers.

Prosecutors have provided a list of organizations that received money from Bankman-Fried and his associates. One notable donation was $10 million to a group linked to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Other donations were made to conservative nonprofits, a conservative nonprofit supporting House Republican policies, and a group opposed to the Inflation Reduction Act. Bankman-Fried’s former colleagues at FTX, including Ryan Salame and Caroline Ellison, also made significant donations to Republican political action committees and conservative nonprofits.

A government watchdog, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission estimating Bankman-Fried’s “dark money” donations to be around $37 million. However, the list of donations made public by prosecutors shows that Bankman-Fried’s actual donations were closer to $47 million in the 2022 election cycle alone.

FTX itself also donated to lesser-known “dark money” organizations aligned with Republican senators. For example, FTX gave $50,000 to the American Leadership Fund, a nonprofit allied with GOP Senator Steve Daines, and $25,000 to The Bastion Institute, which registered as a nonprofit but has engaged in campaign-like activities.

Bankman-Fried’s trial continues, and he could face a potential life sentence if convicted.