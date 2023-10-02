Florence Pugh’s Iconic Sunglasses Game

We all know, love, and adore Florence Pugh for many reasons, and one of them is her impeccable sense of style.

In the past year, she has gained recognition for her stunning looks, starting with her iconic bright pink sheer gown. However, she also knows how to rock a bold and vibrant style, as her recent sunglasses display demonstrated.

Paris Fashion Week Stunner

On her way to Paris Fashion Week, the Oscar-nominated actress shared a photo on her Instagram stories. She kept her outfit simple with a white button-down shirt, but her sunglasses stole the show. Take a look at them:

These wide-rimmed, opulent, gold-framed glasses perfectly embody Florence Pugh’s style. In her Instagram post, she mentioned that it’s “Paris Valentino time, baby,” and she looks ready. As Paris Fashion Week ends, we can expect more stunning looks from the actress. But this casual outfit with her legendary sunglasses is the perfect way to start her trip to the City of Love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bold Choices and Daring Style

Looking at these super fun sunglasses reminds me of Pugh’s other bold fashion choices in recent months. The first thing that comes to mind is her bright neon blue heels for her Elle cover shoot. In the interview, she mentioned her love for wearing loud clothing; these sunglasses are another unique example of her daring style.

A Valued Relationship with Valentino

It’s no surprise to see Pugh in Paris, especially for Valentino. She is the face of the designer brand, and she shares a close friendship with its creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. Pugh has consistently rocked dresses, ensembles, and accessories by the luxury fashion house. For example, at July’s Paris Fashion Week, she stunned in a gorgeous gauzy sheer lavender dress from Valentino.

White Sheer Elegance

Lately, the talented actress has been favoring white sheer outfits. She wore a light white lace gown for an Elle event and a similar dress while attending a Tiffany & Co. event with Anya Taylor-Joy. We can’t help but wonder if she will showcase another look like this in Paris. I’m hoping for more bold accessories like these sunglasses. Regardless, we can expect Florence Pugh to look stunning at the Valentino event in Paris.

A Glimpse into the Future

Although Pugh won’t appear on the 2023 movie schedule, we have something to look forward to in 2024. She has a significant project lined up with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, set to hit the big screen on March 15. In the meantime, we’ll keep you posted on more of her fun and fashionable moments because she never ceases to amaze.

Florence Pugh’s fashion choices continue to turn heads, and these sunglasses are just the latest example of her bold and iconic style. Stay tuned for more updates on this rising fashion icon.