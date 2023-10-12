Supply Chain Software Startup Flexport Announces Layoffs

Flexport, a supply chain software startup, has announced plans to cut approximately 20% of its global workforce in a new round of layoffs. The CEO, Ryan Petersen, sent a memo to employees informing them of the job cuts. The company will notify affected employees via email starting Friday morning.

Background and Impact

Flexport has been experiencing turmoil since Petersen returned as CEO, replacing his hand-picked successor. The layoffs are seen as a result of overspending and overhiring during the previous CEO’s tenure. However, documents and sources suggest that decisions made by Petersen and the company’s board also played a role. The layoffs come at a time when the company had approximately 3,500 employees.

Company’s Response and Future Outlook

In a blog post, Petersen confirmed the layoffs but assured that they would not impact the customer experience. He stated that the company remains focused on providing high-quality services and aims to return to profitability by the end of next year. Despite the setback, Petersen expressed confidence in the resilient and purpose-driven team at Flexport.

Employee Support and Work Arrangements

Flexport is offering nine weeks of severance and healthcare coverage until the end of the year to US employees. They will also provide support with immigration and job recruiting. Employees located outside of the US will receive details about their separation packages at a later date. On the day of the layoffs, US and Canadian employees will work from home unless they are based in a Flexport warehouse. Asian employees will be contacted about the layoffs on Monday.