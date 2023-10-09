Starbreeze Studios has released the first patch for Payday 3, which was postponed until mid-October without a specific date being announced. The reason for the delay is to ensure the game’s stability and smooth gameplay experience. However, this delay has left PS5 owners disappointed, as they can only redeem their bonuses after the patch is released.

Payday 3 was initially released on September 21 for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, offering players an exciting and immersive gaming experience. The game has received positive reviews from both critics and players, with its intense action-packed gameplay and stunning visuals.