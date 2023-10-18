This Week’s Famitsu Review Scores

This week, Famitsu has released their highly anticipated review scores for several games. Let’s take a closer look at the ratings.

EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24, available on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch, has received a solid rating of 8/8/8/7 out of 40. This game promises to deliver an immersive sports experience for fans of all ages.

Get Me Out, Please

Get Me Out, Please, exclusively on the Switch, has scored 6/6/7/6 out of 40. While the rating may not be the highest, this game offers a unique and exciting gameplay that will keep players engaged.

Lost Eidolons

Lost Eidolons, a PlayStation 5 exclusive, has received an impressive rating of 8/8/8/8 out of 40. This RPG adventure game takes players on a thrilling journey through a mystical world filled with captivating characters and breathtaking landscapes.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, developed exclusively for the PS5, has earned a near-perfect rating of 10/10/9/9 out of 40. This highly anticipated sequel promises to deliver an even more immersive and action-packed superhero experience for fans of the first game.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, available on the Switch, has received a solid rating of 10/9/9/8 out of 40. This latest addition to the Super Mario Bros. franchise offers an enchanting and nostalgic gaming experience that is sure to delight fans of the beloved plumber.

Yumeiro Yuram

Yumeiro Yuram, available on the PS4 and Switch, has acquired a rating of 7/7/8/6 out of 40. This role-playing game offers an immersive storyline and captivating gameplay that will keep players entertained for hours.

These review scores were provided by the reputable Ryokutya2089, giving gamers an insight into the quality of these highly anticipated releases. Stay tuned for more updates and reviews!